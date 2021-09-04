Hampshire County seeing ‘high’ COVID transmission
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Data from the CDC this week shows Hampshire County is experiencing a high spread of COVID-19, according to the Northampton Health Department. Northampton’s weekly COVID-19 Dashboard shows there are currently 37 active cases. As of August 27, there have been 1,303 confirmed cases since January 2020 and 91 people have died. The 14-day incidence rate of breakthrough cases from August 12 to 25 is seven per day and 22 cases per day for those unvaccinated.www.wwlp.com
