LPD experiencing temporary trouble with non-emergency lines Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has been experiencing technical difficulties. For more information, read their message below:. Our communications center is currently experiencing technical difficulties with our main non-emergency phone lines, including 806-775-2865 and any others that include 806-775-XXXX. For non-emergency calls, we’re asking for the public to please call 806-763-5333 until further notice.www.everythinglubbock.com
