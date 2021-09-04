CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Baldwin will gain, Mobile will lose when lawmakers redraw political lines

By Brendan Kirby
WALA-TV FOX10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetailed data from the 2020 census point to rising influence for Baldwin County and waning clout for Mobile County. The Legislature soon will take up the frequently thorny issue of redistricting, which must be done every 10 years to ensure political districts are roughly equal in population. Those districts now are badly out of whack in southwest Alabama after a decade of explosive growth in Baldwin County and stagnation on the other side of Mobile Bay.

www.fox10tv.com

