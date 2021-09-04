CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'Ready to party': Bottlerock Napa Valley returns with sold out crowds despite canceled headliner

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOfDT_0bmFGUTl00

The music is playing again in Wine Country, with BottleRock Napa Valley returning after being canceled by coronavirus in 2020.

This year there are changes and new rules, and an unexpected performer cancellation.

RELATED: BottleRock announces festival lineup includes Megan Thee Stallion and Foo Fighters

"We're ready to party," said Mimi Drewniany.

Mimi and Michael from San Carlos almost forgot what a rock concert was.

"I'm so excited, this is a coming out party for everyone right," said Michael Drewniny.

Organizers say the three-day weekend concert is sold out.

VIDEO: North Bay winery hosts Burning Man sculptures from canceled festival

Paradise Ridge Winery is hosting Burning Man sculptures from last year's cancelled event at its location in Santa Rosa.

There are new rules this year -- Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for entry at the gate.

"Everybody's vaccinated, they seem to be taking the right precautions, so I feel good about it," said Jermaine Baldwin from Oakland.

And lots of big names are on the lineup, everybody's got their favs.

RELATED: CMA Summer Jam 2021: Country music stars return to stage in ABC primetime special

But on Friday, country music star Chris Stapleton tweeted he was unable to perform at BottleRock Friday evening, due to a non-COVID related illness. Fans were bummed.

"I'm disappointed, I've got my cowboy boots on, now I don't know what to do for the evening," said Joanne Humphrey from Santa Rosa.

There's always the food, 87 wine and food vendors are there.

Artists like Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Megan Thee Stallion and Guns N Roses are scheduled to perform.

Comments / 0

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
G Eazy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottlerock Napa Valley#Cma Music Festival#Summer Jam#Music Stars#Wine Country#Bottlerock#Burning Man#Covid#Cma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Napa, CASFGate

Napa's Bottlerock music festival calls in emergency headliner

The Friday night headliner for Napa's premiere music festival has changed yet again—and this time at the very last minute. Country star Chris Stapleton was expected to take to the stage tonight at BottleRock and canceled this afternoon. The Highwomen — a superstar group with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby — quickly stepped in to take over.
Napa, CAaudacy.com

Tonight's BottleRock Napa headliner, Chris Stapleton, drops out at last minute

Friday night headliner, Chris Stapleton, has dropped out of the BottleRock festival last minute due to a non-COVID related illness, BottleRock Napa Valley announced this afternoon. The Highwomen have stepped in to replace him on the JaM Cellars Main Stage. The all women group features Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren...
Napa, CAMercury News

Review: Highwomen deliver historic set at BottleRock Napa

History was made on Day One of the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley festival. “This is like our second show,” exclaimed Brandi Carlile during the Highwomen’s surprise performance on Friday (Sept. 3). “And we are headlining BottleRock!”. And they did a highly admirable job in that endeavor — delighting the crowd...
MusicMercury News

Ayesha Curry, G-Eazy set to take the stage together at BottleRock Napa

Ayesha Curry and G-Eazy have something cooking for BottleRock Napa Valley. The two Bay Area superstars are set to appear on Friday at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at 4:30 p.m. It’s the second time that Curry, host of “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” on the Food Network, has appeared on on...
Napa, CASan Francisco Chronicle

BottleRock festival returns as thousands of maskless fans flock to Napa

Outside the entrance gates to BottleRock Napa Valley, Janis and Paul Pollock were settling in comfortably. Perched in lawn chairs with cold beverages, the Napa residents said they attend the three-day music festival every year but with the coronavirus still circulating, they didn’t want to risk it. “We’re here people...
Napa, CAriffmagazine.com

Is BottleRock Napa different this year?

NAPA — It was just like in years past—for the most part—at BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday and early Saturday. There were the typical throngs of people young and old crowding the stages, walking paths and food stalls. By far, most were unmasked. If you didn’t look closely at signs requiring masks inside buildings, the vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 checks at the gates, you might not think anything was all too different.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

BottleRock musicians share their Napa Valley favorites

BottleRock draws performers from far and wide. Usually, it’s locals who give insider tips to visitors, but in this case, we decided to ask our guests for their tips on what makes Napa County so special. Here the top picks from NOLA rapper Big Freedia, Maui singer-songwriter Lily Meola, Tex-Mex...
Napa, CAKRON4

BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 kicks off

NAPA (BCN) – Crowds are descending this weekend on Napa for the three-day BottleRock Napa music festival that kicks off Friday at the Napa Valley Expo. Chris Stapleton, Guns N’ Roses, Miley Cyrus, and Foo Fighters are among the headliners for the annual festival, which also features food, drinks and other entertainment.
cbslocal.com

BottleRock Napa Valley Brings Music, Gourmet Food and Wine Back to North Bay

NAPA (CBS SF) — After more than a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the eighth edition of BottleRock Napa Valley brings three days of music, gourmet food and regional wines to the North Bay this Labor Day weekend with a huge line-up of acts including headliners Chris Stapleton, Guns n’ Roses and the Foo Fighters.
Napa, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Small fire reported near BottleRock festival in Napa

A small fire flared up Saturday afternoon on Hartle Court in Napa, within eyesight of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. Firefighters at Station 1 in Napa said they received at least one call reporting a vegetation fire at about 1 p.m. An hour later, they were mopping up embers from the blaze. The cause is still under investigation.
Napa, CAKRON4

Chris Stapleton cancels day of BottleRock music festival

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, the BottleRock music festival kicked off Friday after being cancelled last year. With the delta variant of coronavirus still spreading, attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. The gates opened up at noon on Friday and...
Napa, CAMarin Independent Journal

BottleRock Napa 2021: 5 under-the-radar acts to catch at festival

Megan Thee Stallion, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and Chris Stapleton are among the big-name acts on the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley bill. Yet, this festival is about so much more than just the headliners. Organizers have put together a very deep lineup, filled with some of the...
Napa, CAMercury News

BottleRock Napa pulls plug on Guns N’ Roses set due to curfew

BottleRock Napa Valley is very serious about its curfew. The latest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act to find that out was Guns N’ Roses, which had the plug pulled on its headlining set — midway through the song “Paradise City” — after bumping up against the festival’s hard 10 p.m. curfew on Day Two (Sept. 4).
MusicMercury News

Review: Foo Fighters get down to business at BottleRock Napa

Let’s get one thing out of the way right up front:. Dave Grohl did not break the BottleRock Napa Valley curfew for what would’ve been a record-setting third time on Sunday (Sept. 5). After all, why would he want to break a record that he already owns? And Grohl is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy