CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Extremist was released from New Zealand jail despite fears

By NICK PERRY Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdPqx_0bmFFFRt00

New Zealand authorities imprisoned a man inspired by the Islamic State group for three years after catching him with a hunting knife and extremist videos — but at a certain point, despite grave fears he would attack others, they say they could do nothing more to keep him behind bars.

So for 53 days from July, police tracked the man's every move, an operation that involved some 30 officers working around the clock. Their fears were borne out Friday when he walked into an Auckland supermarket, grabbed a kitchen knife from a store shelf and stabbed five people, critically injuring three.

Two more shoppers were injured in the melee. On Saturday, three of the victims remained hospitalized in critical condition and three more were in stable or moderate conditions. The seventh person was recovering at home. The youngest victim was a 29-year-old woman, the oldest a 77-year-old man.

Court documents named the attacker as 32-year-old Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, a Tamil Muslim from Sri Lanka who arrived in New Zealand 10 years ago on a student visa seeking refugee status, which he was granted in 2013.

Undercover officers monitoring Samsudeen from just outside the supermarket sprang into action when they saw shoppers running and heard shouting, police said, and shot him dead within a couple of minutes of him beginning his attack. A bystander's video records the sound of 10 shots being fired in rapid succession.

The attack has highlighted deficiencies in New Zealand's anti-terror laws, which experts say are too focused on punishing actions and inadequate for dealing with plots before they are carried out. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said lawmakers were close to filling some of those legislative holes when the attack occurred. She vowed law changes by the end of the month.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the law they were working under required a suspect to make the first move.

“We might have an understanding of intent, and ideology, and we might have high levels of concern,” Coster said. “But that is not sufficient for us to take any enforcement action.”

Samsudeen was first noticed by police in 2016 when he started posting support for terror attacks and violent extremism on Facebook.

Police twice confronted him but he kept on posting. In 2017, they arrested him at Auckland Airport. He was headed for Syria, authorities say, presumably to join the Islamic State insurgency. Police searches found he had a hunting knife and some banned propaganda material, and he was later released on bail. In 2018, he bought another knife, and police found two Islamic State videos.

He spent the next three years in jail after pleading guilty to various crimes and for breaching bail. On new charges in May, a jury found Samsudeen guilty on two counts of possessing objectionable videos, both of which showed Islamic State group imagery, including the group’s flag and a man in a black balaclava holding a semi-automatic weapon.

However, the videos didn’t show violent murders like some Islamic State videos and weren’t classified as the worst kind of illicit material. High Court Judge Sally Fitzgerald described the contents as religious hymns sung in Arabic. She said the videos described obtaining martyrdom on the battlefield by being killed for God’s cause.

A court report warned Samsudeen had the motivation and means to commit violent acts in the community and posed a high risk. It described him as harboring extreme attitudes, living an isolated lifestyle, and having a sense of entitlement.

But the judge decided to release him, sentencing him to a year’s supervision at an Auckland mosque, where a leader had confirmed his willingness to help and support Samsudeen on his release.

The judge said she rejected arguments Samsudeen had simply stumbled on the videos and was trying to improve his Arabic. She said an aggravating factor was that he was on bail for earlier, similar offenses and had tried to delete his internet browser history.

Fitzgerald noted the extreme concerns of police, saying she didn’t know if they were right, but “I sincerely hope they are not.”

The judge also banned Samsudeen from owning any devices that could access the internet, unless approved in writing by a probation officer, and ordered that he provide access to any social media accounts he held.

“I am of the view that the risk of you reoffending in a similar way to the charges upon which you were convicted remains high,” the judge concluded. “Your rehabilitation is accordingly key.”

Two months later, Samsudeen took a train from a mosque in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden where he was living to a Countdown supermarket in New Lynn, tailed at a distance by police. He wheeled a shopping cart around the store like the other customers for about 10 minutes. The store was less crowded than normal due to coronavirus distancing requirements, and undercover police were hanging back so as not to be noticed.

At about 2:40 p.m. he began shouting “Allahu akbar” — meaning “God is great” — and started stabbing random shoppers, sending people running and screaming, unleashing an attack that shocked a nation.

On Saturday, Samsudeen's brother Aroos said the family wanted to send their love and support to everyone hurt in the attack. He said Samsudeen had been suffering from mental health problems, wanted to impress his friends on Facebook and had no support.

“He would hang up the phone on us when we told him to forget about all the issues he was obsessed with. Then he would call us back again himself when he realized he was wrong,” Aroos said. “Aathil was wrong again yesterday. Of course we feel very sad he could not be saved.”

Comments / 2

ABC News

ABC News

395K+
Followers
100K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic Extremism#Mosque#New Lynn#Islamic State#Tamil Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyTelegraph

New Zealand attack: Why was an ‘IS supporter’ roaming free?

An “Islamic State-inspired” extremist was shot dead on Friday after injuring six people in a New Zealand supermarket knife rampage despite being under round-the-clock surveillance by undercover officers. Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, was personally aware of the attacker. She is now being asked tough questions, including...
Lawabc17news.com

Lawyers at Paris 2015 terror attacks trial sharing fees

PARIS (AP) — Money that victims of the 2015 Islamic State attacks in Paris are paying in legal fees is going not just to their own lawyers, but to defense lawyers too. It’s just one of the unusual things about the exceptional trial that opened this week into those attacks. A staggering 300 lawyers are taking part, representing 1,800 plaintiffs in the trial, which is expected to last nine months. Some of those attorneys represent multiple victims. So they decided to share with defense lawyers as part of a special agreement.
WorldWTOP

Video sparks arrest of Thai police in drug suspect’s death

BANGKOK (AP) — Four Thai police officers charged with murder in connection with the deadly shakedown of a suspected drug dealer in custody were arrested Wednesday after a video clip of the incident shared on social media caused a public furor. Three other officers were still being sought in connection...
Worldhngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...
Middle EastBBC

Iran prisons chief apologises over leaked videos of Evin abuse

The head of Iran's prison service has apologised after hackers leaked videos showing the abuse of detainees at Tehran's notorious Evin prison. The hackers released security footage showing guards beating prisoners and dragging one along a floor. On Tuesday, Prisons Organisation chief Mohammad Mehdi Haj-Mohammadi said he took responsibility for...
Public Safetywtaq.com

Nicaragua police arrest manager of newspaper critical of president

(Reuters) – Nicaraguan police on Saturday arrested the general manager of newspaper La Prensa, a day after raiding its offices and accusing the publication, which is a trenchant critic of President Daniel Ortega, of customs fraud and money laundering. In a statement, national police said it had arrested Juan Hollman...
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Posted by
Rivy L

Panama Hikers Go Missing and Pictures on Their Camera Tell A Mysterious Story

Foul play has never been ruled out entirely in the case of Dutch Panama hikers, Kris and Lisanne. Disconcerting evidence surrounds their story, raising questions as to whether there is a possible suspect, or suspects, in the girls’ disappearance and eventual deaths. Generally, an incident like this can be explained away by the natural environmental elements and lack of wilderness survival skills, but there is much more to this than simply “lost and found.”
Behind Viral VideosComplex

Video Shows Hundreds of Pakistani Men Assaulting Female TikToker

A disturbing video has gone viral showing hundreds of Pakistani men assaulting a young woman in the country’s metropolitan city Lahore. Newsweek reports the incident took place on Saturday near the national monument of Minar-e-Pakistan, where a mob of hundreds gathered to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. The unidentified woman said she was filming a TikTok video when a crowd of up to 400 men attacked her, tearing away her clothes while she attempted to escape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy