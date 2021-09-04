Ann Arbor Pioneer officials forfeit game against Bedford due to alleged racial incident

ANN ARBOR — Ann Arbor Pioneer High School officials opted to forfeit its home football game against Bedford on Friday night after alleged racial epithets were used during a junior varsity game between the teams on Thursday.

Ann Arbor Schools Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift released a statement on Friday stating that school officials “stand firm against any and all acts of bias, bigotry, and racism.”

“Late this afternoon, the Pioneer varsity football coach made the decision to not play this evening’s game versus the varsity team from Bedford based on the incident from Thursday night. During Thursday night’s junior varsity football game at Bedford High School, there were alleged racial taunts made by Bedford players toward Pioneer players. As soon as the Pioneer coach became aware of this issue, steps were taken during the Thursday game by our coach to address this matter with the involvement of game officials,” the statement read. “Today, the Pioneer administrative team has engaged with the Bedford team in a follow-up investigation, to confirm the facts of what occurred, and to determine appropriate follow-up steps to address this matter. At this current time, these investigative and follow-up steps remain in process.”

Bedford Schools Superintendent Carl Shultz said in a statement that school officials take any allegations of racial or any other type of intimidation very seriously.

“During last evening’s JV football game between Bedford High School and Ann Arbor Pioneer, an allegation was made that a BHS player made a racial comment toward an Ann Arbor player. This allegation was immediately investigated based on the information provided by Ann Arbor Pioneer Athletic Administration. BHS has requested additional information regarding the incident and has yet to receive any written statements or investigation notes with further details,” Shultz said in a statement.

He said that Bedford athletic director Mark German spoke with game officials after the contest and was told that the alleged incident was not heard by the officiating team and that it was reported to them by the Pioneer coaching staff.

“It is our hope that we can work with Ann Arbor Pioneer Administration to complete a comprehensive investigation using factual information to develop a full understanding of any alleged inappropriate behaviors,” Shultz said. “I have been inundated this evening with social media posts and media reports that provide inaccurate information regarding last evening’s game. Contrary to statements made that the game included multiple BHS player ejections, I can confirm that no players were ejected from either team.”

Shultz called the forfeiture “unfortunate.”

“For those scheduled to play this evening and I would hope that in the future, a more aligned investigation can take place where facts are shared to ensure that a professional and complete investigation can ensue,” he said in the statement. “It is disappointing to learn that tonight’s contest was canceled to make a statement regarding the treatment of Pioneer athletes by all teams and not specifically associated with yesterday’s alleged incident. I am confident that if timely and appropriate communication had taken place, our teams could have participated in a game that would allow for a strong showing of sportsmanship. The one thing that is clear is that there is no place in high school athletics, or any other setting, for the type of behavior being alleged.”

Bedford varsity football coach John Phillips had no official comment on the situation.

Ann Arbor Pioneer officials said they will work with Bedford officials and that the director of high school football for the Michigan High School Athletic Association has been notified. An assignor of football officials for the Southeastern Conference has been contacted to discuss the matter.

“In the Ann Arbor Public Schools, we take seriously all situations involving harm to our students, and we are committed to address all situations of racism that may arise, without fear,” Swift said in the statement. “While we understand the consequences of not playing this game ... we fully and unequivocally support the position of our coach to demand a full accounting of the incident from Thursday night and to take action to avoid placing our AAPS athletes in a position to potentially be treated in the same manner. We will continue our work to clarify facts in this situation and to determine appropriate steps moving forward to support our student-athletes and all our students in the Ann Arbor Public Schools.”

Michigan High School Athletic Association communications director Geoff Kimmerly told MLive.com that the game will be deemed a forfeit by Pioneer. Kimmerly also said he couldn’t recall a time where a team did not take the field in protest.

In February of 2013, the two schools were involved in another alleged racial incident.

After a boys varsity basketball game between the schools, Ann Arbor Pioneer officials accused a Bedford spectator of using an alleged racial slur at one of the team's players.

Bedford opened its football season Aug. 27 with a 54-0 win over Henry Ford.