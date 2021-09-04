Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At School Bus Shot, Killed By Police Outside School District Office In Buena Park

BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — A suspect accused of shooting at a school bus was shot and killed by police officers outside of a school district building in Buena Park Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:59 p.m., a Buena Park Police Department officer observed a male subject shooting a firearm at a school bus, the department said.

The bus driver and a student were said to be inside the bus but neither were injured. It was unknown if any shots actually made contact with the bus.

A pursuit ensued after the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, police said. The vehicle then pulled into the Buena Park School District parking lot and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

“The pursuit terminated after the suspect drove through a locked fence,” Captain Frank Nunes of the Buena Park Police Department said.

Police said that two officers shot the suspect, killing him. Officers also located a firearm at the scene.

No officers or innocent bystanders were injured in the shooting.

“This could have been much worse. Fortunately, our officer was at the right place at the right time and intervened and possibly saved someone’s life,” said Nunes.

Police said they aren’t yet sure if the shooter knew the bus driver or if this was just a random act of road rage. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is now investigating.