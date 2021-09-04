CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investor sues to block vote for Goldman SPAC's Mirion merger

By Sierra Jackson
The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II investor has sued the Goldman Sachs-backed special purpose acquisition company to block a vote required to close its $2.6 billion merger with radiation detector maker Mirion Technologies Inc.

In a proposed class action filed in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, SPAC investor Joel Newman accused the SPAC of violating Delaware law by calling for different shareholder classes to vote together on a share increase.

The lawsuit was filed as other blank-check firms have faced similar bids to block share increase votes.

Newman’s attorneys, Donald Enright and Jordan Cafritz of Levi & Korsinsky, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. Neither did representatives for the Goldman SPAC or Mirion.

The SPAC, formed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, announced in June that it had agreed to combine with Mirion.

As part of the deal, the blank check company is seeking shareholder approval to increase its Class A shares from 500 million to 2 billion, according to the complaint.

Blank check company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II was also hit with a suit on Friday over a share issuance vote needed to complete its $4.3 billion union with social media app Nextdoor Inc.

Attorneys from Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz are leading the investor in that case, according to the complaint. The Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did representatives for the Khosla SPAC and Nextdoor.

The case is Joel Newman v. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0760.

For Newman: Donald Enright and Jordan Cafritz of Levi & Korsinsky.

Counsel information for GS Acquisition Holdings was not immediately known.

