Prince George’s Co. high school forced to cancel 2 football games after positive COVID-19 cases
Two weekend high school football games have been canceled in Prince George’s County, Maryland, following positive COVID-19 cases within one of the teams’ programs. Prince George’s County Public Schools shut down the football program at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, forcing the cancellation of both the variety and junior varsity games against North Point High School scheduled for the weekend.wtop.com
