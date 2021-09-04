CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A’s loaded arbitration class will lead to some tough decisions

By Originally posted on
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jh3T1_0bmD93tv00
After having an All-Star season, it remains to be seen how Chris Bassitt will be compensated. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletics are squarely in the mix for the second American League wild card and, with six games against the first-place Astros still on the schedule, are still alive in the American League West as well. Entering Friday, Oakland trailed Houston by four and a half games, so with 28 games left to play, there’s time for a surge to overtake the current leaders.

Oakland’s proximity to a division title and its (at the time) status as a team in possession of the second wild-card spot surely emboldened the A;s to go for it at this year’s trade deadline. The acquisition of Andrew Chafin was a solid addition to an already-sound bullpen, but it was Oakland's trade for Starling Marte that really grabbed headlines. That’s in part due to Marte’s status as one of the more prominent names on the summer trade market but also due to the fact that Oakland parted with longtime top prospect Jesus Luzardo — five years of control over him to be exact — in exchange for a rental player who’ll be a free agent at season’s end.

At the time of the trade, I touched on this a bit, but it’s a concept that bears a bit more detail. The Athletics have every reason to act aggressively on the trade deadline this summer, because barring a major uptick in their typically thrifty payroll, this could be something of a last hurrah for the current Oakland core.

The A’s don’t have much on the payroll next season — just Elvis Andrus $14 million salary (of which the Rangers are paying $7.25 million) and Stephen Piscotty’s $7.25 million salary. The A’s have a $4 million club option on Jake Diekman that comes with a $750,000 buyout as well. Most clubs would probably pick that up considering his strong season, but it’s at least feasible that considering the forthcoming payroll crunch that will be laid out here shortly, the A’s could pass on it.

Those minimal contractual guarantees look nice at first glance, but the Athletics have an enormous arbitration class on the horizon — and it’s not just large in terms of volume. It’s a talented and experienced group of players featuring the majority of Oakland’s most recognizable names: Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Sean Manaea, Chris Bassitt, Ramon Laureano, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, Chad Pinder, Tony Kemp, Deolis Guerra, Burch Smith and (depending on his final service-time numbers) perhaps Adam Kolarek. Of that bunch, Manaea and Bassitt are up for their final arbitration raises — the former as a Super Two player. Chapman, Olson, Montas and Trivino are getting their second raises.

I wanted to better ascertain just how expensive a class this is going to be for the Athletics, so I reached out to MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz for some help. Matt created MLBTR’s Arbitration Projection model, and I asked if he’d be able to put together some projections for the Athletics’ class based on the seasons they’ve had to date. Matt did just that, tacking on each player’s rest-of-season projections from the Steamer projection system to their actual production to date, coming up with the following projections:

  • Matt Olson: $11.8 million
  • Sean Manaea: $10.1 million
  • Matt Chapman: $9.8 million
  • Chris Bassitt: $8.9 million
  • Frankie Montas: $4.8 million
  • Lou Trivino: $3.0 million
  • Ramon Laureano: $2.8 million
  • Chad Pinder: $2.7 million
  • Tony Kemp: $1.8 million
  • Burch Smith: $1 million
  • Deolis Guerra: $900,000
  • Adam Kolarek: $800,000

(One caveat on the projections themselves: these raises are determined using the 2021 model and standard inflation for the 2022 season. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA agreed not to use 2021 arbitration raises as precedent-setters because of the anomalous nature of last year’s short-season data.)

In all, it’s a projected total of $58.4 million. Add that to the combined salaries of Andrus and Piscotty, and the A’s are up to $72.4 million — $76.4 million if they exercise the option on Diekman. That’s what they’d owe to just 15 players. There are some possible non-tenders in there (Smith and Kolarek, certainly), but for the most part, all of the major names should be expected to be tendered. We don’t know precisely what next year’s minimum salary will be due to the expiring collective bargaining agreement, but even filling out the roster with players earning this year’s minimum would take them up to nearly $80 million — about $6 million shy of their current payroll.

Of course, we know that you can’t simply supplement this group with pre-arbitration players, because the rest of the current roster isn’t made up of pre-arb players. The A’s currently stand to lose not only Marte but also Mark Canha, Yan Gomes, Yusmeiro Petit, Sergio Romo, Jed Lowrie, Mitch Moreland, Josh Harrison, Mike Fiers and Khris Davis to free agency. Replace that group with readily available, in-house options and you’re probably not looking at a playoff team — certainly not with the Mariners, Angels and Rangers both looking to improve their rosters this winter, making for even tougher competition within the division.

The A’s have never carried an Opening Day payroll greater than $92 million, per Cot’s Contracts — their prorated 2020 payroll may have gotten there — so an arbitration class worth more than $55 million is an immensely expensive group for ownership. Some of this crunch could be alleviated by trying to find a taker for Andrus and/or Piscotty, although moving either player might necessitate the A’s paying some of the freight (or taking a lesser contract in return). As previously mentioned, some non-tenders could get the bottom-line number down as well.

It’s always possible, too, that ownership simply bites the bullet and pays up for a franchise-record payroll. We haven’t seen that level of spending in the past, however, and this is the same A’s team that agreed to pay its minor leaguers only a $400 weekly stipend after considerable public relations backlash during last summer’s pandemic — a move that cost them only about a million dollars. The A’s also had the Marlins foot the bill for all of Marte’s remaining salary. Perhaps that was in preparation for a payroll hike this winter, but that’d be a rather charitable interpretation when history and precedent tell us this is a team that is already pushing the upper levels of its comfort from a payroll standpoint.

All of this is to say: the Athletics certainly have the look of a team that is going to have to make some tough decisions this winter. They can either take payroll to new heights, look to move Andrus and/or Piscotty (which would likely mean attaching a prospect and further depleting a thin farm), or listen to offers on some names who’ve become staples on the roster.

Parting with a starter such as Manaea or Bassitt would be difficult, but both are slated to become free agents following the 2022 season. Both Chapman and Olson have two arbitration raises left, which means both are going to be owed a raise on top of that already sizable arbitration projection following the ’22 campaign. Both are on a path toward $15 million-plus salaries in 2023 — especially if Chapman is able to maintain his recent surge at the plate and return to his pre-hip surgery levels of offensive output.

Whatever route the Athletics ultimately decide to take, the organization and its fans are in for a good bit of change this winter. That could mean changes to the payroll or changes to the composition of a core group of players who’ve been quite successful since coming together a few years back. Regardless of which path the A's choose, it’s understandable that Oakland opted to be aggressive at this year’s deadline; with Canha, Marte and several relievers set for free agency and a huge arbitration class that could force some financially motivated trades, this looks like the current group’s best and perhaps final chance to make a deep playoff run together.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burch Smith
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Stephen Piscotty
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Mike Fiers
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Mitch Moreland
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Athletics#American League#Astros#Rangers#Major League Baseball#Mlbpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 MLB Free Agents of Loaded 2021-22 Class

The 2021-22 MLB free agent class is shaping up to be landscape-altering. It boasts a wealth of middle infield talent and top-tier starting pitching talent. In April, we laid out our preliminary ranking of the top 25 free agents based on expected production, age and potential earning power. We updated those rankings in June, and it's time for another rundown of the market's top upcoming talent.
MLBNWI.com

Blackburn expected to start for Oakland against Texas

Texas Rangers (51-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (76-64, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0, 1.86 ERA, .72 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -190, Rangers +163; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Olson’s 4 RBIs lead A’s past Rangers for 3rd straight win

The Oakland Athletics understand the ups and downs of a season, having started 2021 with six straight losses before soon winning 13 in a row. They are counting on a September roll carrying them to a fourth straight playoff berth. Matt Olson had four hits and drove in four runs,...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLBBoston Herald

Craig Kimbrel shines as Red Sox lose to White Sox, 4-3

The stable of arms coming out of the White Sox bullpen is no joke. The Red Sox put up a fight on Friday night, scoring two off Ryan Tepera in the seventh to pull within a run of a team that’s running away with the American League Central. But recently-acquired...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Around the Horn: Adam Wainwright’s extension and more MLB rumors

We’re going Around the Horn, taking a peek at the latest on Adam Wainwright’s extension talks and more MLB rumors, news and notes. After signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $10 million contract extension, Adam Wainwright is next on the St. Louis Cardinals’ to-do list. And after Wainwright, 40, said he plans on pitching in 2022, the two sides could soon engage in negotiations.
MLBfantraxhq.com

Two-Start Options for the Week of 9.6.21: Tough Decisions Need To Be Made

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. We are getting down to the end of the line, and looking at two-start pitchers this week takes on tremendous importance. I am sure to make some recommendations that you may take umbrage with; I love the fact that despite so much Statcast data research it still comes down to gut sometimes. What will you do?
MLBPosted by
Audacy

League execs believe Correa will get largest deal in loaded SS class

It doesn't quite come with the hype that the 2018 Bryce Harper-Manny Machado-led free agent class did, but this winter does have a chance to present the deepest crop of free agent shortstops that baseball has ever seen. Audacy Sports MLB Insider Jon Heyman recently polled 25 anonymous executives on...
MLBgiants365.com

Wilmer Flores expected to rejoin Giants on Sunday; tough decisions looming

In Flores' absence, Thairo Estrada has filled in nicely, going 4 for his past 7, and Estrada's ability to play shortstop as well as second might keep him on the roster at least for awhile. Mauricio Dubón might be an option to be sent back down, and the Giants have extra relievers on hand right now with only three starters available.
MLBMercury News

A’s win again as Sean Manaea locks down White Sox

OAKLAND — The nightmare of August is over for Sean Manaea, and the A’s are hoping that means good things for the rest of the season. Manaea had his second straight strong September start Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, improving his record to 9-9 and getting help from relievers Sergio Romo and Andrew Chafin in the eighth and ninth innings. Chafin earned his third save, weathering a two-out double to Romy Gonzalez before getting the last out on a foul pop-up.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel MLB Draft Percentages: Thursday 9/9/21

If you've played fantasy baseball over on FanDuel, then you know the importance of draft percentages, especially in larger-field tournaments. Knowing who the competition is using enables you to think with a contrarian mindset. And if your under-the-radar play ends up hitting, well, you're one step closer to a victory.
MLBaudacy.com

Nathan Eovaldi has put himself firmly in the AL Cy Young discussion

Nathan Eovaldi has never received a single Cy Young vote across his first nine Major League seasons. That could and probably should change this year. With three, possibly four starts left in the regular season, the 31-year-old Red Sox righty is firmly among the small group of American League pitchers who deserve to at least receive some votes. A strong finish to the year could even put Eovaldi in the conversation for some first-place votes.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's reliever Andrew Chafin offering late-game stability

“Honestly, I just try to treat it like every other outing,” Chafin said. “Just go out there and get three outs before they score.”. On Thursday, Chafin recorded the final three outs of Oakland’s 3-1 win without the White Sox scoring. He also got the final six outs of a win Wednesday, no scoring allowed. It reflected a role shift for the left-hander, who is lending some stability to the back end of the A’s bullpen.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Bats come alive! Astros destroy Shohei Ohtani

On a night of big hits at Minute Maid Park, the Astros got the best part to come out with a 10-5 win against the Angels. They got 16 hits en route to the victory, including nine off starter Shohei Ohtani, who lasted only 3 1/3 innings on the mound but he also hit a moonshot for his 44th home run of the year.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Sergio Romo rocked in eighth, A's bullpen blows it again in 8-6 loss

How can “here we go again” not be the prevailing attitude for the A’s as their relievers continue to struggle late in games?. Starting pitcher Cole Irvin had the bullpen’s back after Saturday’s 8-6 loss to Texas, though the bullpen didn’t exactly have his. “I certainly don’t feel that way,”...
MLBVacaville Reporter

Another bullpen meltdown leads to Oakland A’s loss to bottom-dwelling Texas

OAKLAND — The Oakland A’s entered the eighth inning with a four-run lead and left it with a one-run deficit as their bullpen’s struggles resurfaced at the worst time. The A’s lost to the Texas Rangers, 8-6, on Saturday afternoon with three of the team’s most sturdy late-inning relievers at their most vulnerable yet.
MLBMLB

A's stung by Rangers' 8th-inning comeback

OAKLAND -- The A’s sensed their struggling bullpen was nearing a turning point after an impressive collective effort in Friday’s victory. On Saturday, however, things went back to square one. A win on Saturday would have opened the door for the A’s to possibly move into possession of a playoff...

Comments / 0

Community Policy