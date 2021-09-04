Toxic algal blooms found in Merced River, recreation closures in place

On Friday, the Bureau of Land Management issued an emergency closure of some public land in Mariposa County.

The temporary closure comes as officials confirmed toxic algae blooms in the Merced River.

The closure will remain until at least September 17.

In late August, officials confirmed that harmful algae bloom was found in Hensley Lake in Madera County.

Officials say, typically, algal blooms occur in late summer or early fall.

Merced River Campground Access Road

McCabe Flat Campground

Willow Placer Campground

Railroad Flat Campground

North Fork Primitive Camp

Cable Rock Day Use Site

Briceburg Day Use and Put-in

The following recreation areas will be impacted: