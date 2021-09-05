CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Every flag represents a life': Rotary Club of Omaha and volunteers honor lives lost during 9/11

By Cem Brinklow
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. — The Rotary Club of Omaha placed almost 3,000 flags at Memorial park. Each one represents a life lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Twenty years ago this September, America was attacked by a foreign power. It has been 20 years of remembering 2,977 lives lost.

"Every flag represents a life, so when you look at the flag display it's a visual reminder of how many people actually died on 911," Lynn Castrianno said.

Castrianno, with the help of the Rotary Club of Omaha and local volunteers, placed 3,000 flags into the ground at Memorial park.

"I do this every single year out of love and hoping that people will come and take a look," Castrianno said.

Each flag carries with it a name and an age. A reminder of just how young the victims of the attacks were. One of whom was Castrianno's 30-year-old brother.

"I wanted to do something to remember him, I also wanted to remember all of the victims," said Castrianno.

She says the 9/11 attacks are a part of our history and it's important for later generations to remember what happened that day.

"It's more than just a person representing a flag, that person has a family and a history," Castrianno said. "This is one story, seeing the enormity of it, but if you were to look at the names, look them up at legacy dot come, and find their stories, they're incredible."

