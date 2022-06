The .NET (Dotnet) framework was first released in early 2000. It is a free, open-source development framework that you can use to develop a wide range of applications. Microsoft stopped the official support of .NET 5 on 8th May 2022. If you happen to be using .NET 5 in your applications, this means your applications are more vulnerable to security breaches. Fortunately, you can easily upgrade or migrate your applications to the new LTS version of .NET, version 6.

