How to watch Thursday Night Football: Chargers vs Chiefs

Thursday Night Football has become a staple of the NFL season, as fans get to kick off each new week of NFL action with an exciting matchup. With Prime Video the new home for the weekly primetime game, there's a lot catch up on how to watch TNF.

What to Watch has you covered with how to watch all of the primetime NFL offerings for the 2022 season, including Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football , but read on here to get all you need to now about how to watch Thursday Night Football, including game previews, the season-long schedule, the commentators and more.

Thursday Night Football games kickoff at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT. Pregame coverage begins at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

All Thursday Night Football games are streaming on Prime Video. Local stations for the two teams that are playing on Thursday Night Football in a given week are also going to have the game (check local listings).

The AFC West has been billed as one of the best divisions in the NFL this season and the first official Thursday Night Football game of the year could show us why as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off after both began their seasons with strong week 1 showings.

The Los Angeles Chargers, after beating fellow AFC West team the Las Vegas Raiders in week 1, hope they can peg themselves to an early lead in the division with a win over the Chiefs. Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert picked up where he left off last season, completing more than 75% of his passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the opening game. Other high profile offensive weapons like Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams didn't rack up the stat sheet, but they remain dangerous. A note of concern, however, wide receiver Keenan Allen is not expected to play on TNF after suffering an injury in week 1.

While everyone loves offense, the Chargers defense was also a standout in week 1. New addition Khalil Mack registered three sacks, while the secondary snagged three interceptions. The Chargers could definitely use a similar showing this week.

That's because the Kansas City Chiefs offense and Patrick Mahomes looked as dangerous as ever in week 1. Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns in the opening week, showing that at least right now his new wide receivers can help fill the gap left by the departed Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs defense also got off to a solid start, limiting the Arizona Cardinals to under 300 yards of offense and 21 points.

Last season the Chiefs and Chargers had two very entertaining games. We can only hope that'll be the case again with their first of two 2022 matchups.

The Chiefs are currently 4 point favorites at home against the spread and -210 against the moneyline.

With Prime Video as the home for Thursday Night Football, the best way to make sure you can watch all the action is by having an Amazon Prime account. With Amazon Prime you automatically get access to Prime Video, which in addition to Thursday Night Football includes original TV shows and movies (like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ), a library of classic movies and TV shows and access to a range of Prime Video channels.

You can watch Thursday Night Football through Prime Video on a web browser, smart TV, tablets, mobile devices and other connected devices that have the Prime Video app.

For those in the local markets of the two teams playing in a given week on Thursday Night Football, those games are also available on their local broadcast TVs. Channels will differ for each market, but most options are going to be available through a traditional pay-TV service or a live TV streaming service like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Amazon and DirecTV have struck a deal for the Prime Video stream of Thursday Night Football is going to be available in bars, restaurants and other out-of-home venues, in case you are out and about but don't want to miss TNF action.

The streaming service Twitch is also offering streams of Thursday Night Football. Watching the game on Twitch allows viewers to interact through live chat, see stats, participate in polls and make live predictions.

The NFL's new streaming service, NFL Plus , can also stream Thursday Night Football games, but only on mobile or tablet devices.

For UK NFL fans, Thursday Night Football airs on Sky Sports' Main Event and NFL channels starting at 12:30 am UK on Fridays. UK viewers can also sign up for NFL Game Pass to stream NFL games.

Here is the complete list of games for Thursday Night Football during the 2022 NFL season:

Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Set to call the games for Thursday Night Football during the 2022 season is legendary play-by-play announced Al Michaels, with football analyst Kirk Herbstreit joining him in the booth. The TNF sideline reporter is Kaylee Hartung.

In addition, NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, Aqib Talib and Ryan Fitzpatrick, serve as analysts for Thursday Night Football's pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Charissa Thompson serves as host.

Prime Video is not just going to have the traditional Thursday Night Football broadcast with the team mentioned above, but alternate game broadcasts as well. Dude Perfect, the YouTube creators, are set to host one such alternate broadcast.

The streaming service announced TNF With Dude Perfect , which features Tyler Toney, Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert and Cody Jones comment on the game live, attempting to predict the next play and entertaining antics like dunk tanks, pudding cannons, special guests and "the occasional world record attempt."

Specific dates when TNF With Dude Perfect will be available have not been made available at this time.