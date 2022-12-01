How to watch Thursday Night Football: Bills vs Patriots

Thursday Night Football has become a staple of the NFL season, as fans get to kick off each new week of NFL action with an exciting matchup. With Prime Video the new home for the weekly primetime game, there's a lot catch up on how to watch TNF.

What to Watch has you covered with how to watch all of the primetime NFL offerings for the 2022 season, including Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football , but read on here to get all you need to now about how to watch Thursday Night Football, including game previews, the season-long schedule, the commentators and more.

Thursday Night Football games kickoff at 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT. Pregame coverage begins at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

All Thursday Night Football games are streaming on Prime Video. Local stations for the two teams that are playing on Thursday Night Football in a given week are also going to have the game (check local listings).

It's an AFC East clash on Thursday Night Football in week 13, as the Buffalo Bills go up against the New England Patriots. With just a couple of games separating the entire division, this game has big implications on the line.

After losing two tough games in back-to-back weeks, Buffalo has rebounded with a two-game winning streak that has them once again tied for first place in the AFC East. But it's been their division opponents who have given them the most trouble this year, as the Bills are 0-2 in the AFC East this season. This is the first time they're facing the Patriots however.

Josh Allen still leads the second-ranked overall offense that is ever dangerous with him under center and throwing to Stefon Diggs, as the duo are again putting up All-Pro type numbers; though Allen's 11 interceptions shows he is still a bit prone to turnovers. The Bills defense has actually been the unit that has been slipping, as after ranking among the best in the league earlier in the season, they've dropped out of the top 10 and more than 20 points in their last four games after only twice prior to that.

It'll be strength against strength, as the Patriots defense now ranks as a top five unit in the NFL, allowing just a bit more than 300 yards a game in offense and 18.4 points per game. That'll need to continue as the Patriots offense ranks 21st overall and tends to rely more on their running backs to generate offense, which will be a problem if they get into a shootout with the Bills offense.

Making things tougher is that reports indicate that Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown is questionable for the game, meaning they Pats could be without their third usual starting offensive lineman.

With Prime Video as the home for Thursday Night Football, the best way to make sure you can watch all the action is by having an Amazon Prime account. With Amazon Prime you automatically get access to Prime Video, which in addition to Thursday Night Football includes original TV shows and movies (like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Rings of Power ), a library of classic movies and TV shows and access to a range of Prime Video channels.

You can watch Thursday Night Football through Prime Video on a web browser, smart TV, tablets, mobile devices and other connected devices that have the Prime Video app.

For those in the local markets of the two teams playing in a given week on Thursday Night Football, those games are also available on their local broadcast TVs. Channels will differ for each market, but most options are going to be available through a traditional pay-TV service or a live TV streaming service like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Amazon and DirecTV have struck a deal for the Prime Video stream of Thursday Night Football is going to be available in bars, restaurants and other out-of-home venues, in case you are out and about but don't want to miss TNF action.

The streaming service Twitch is also offering streams of Thursday Night Football. Watching the game on Twitch allows viewers to interact through live chat, see stats, participate in polls and make live predictions.

The NFL's new streaming service, NFL Plus , can also stream Thursday Night Football games, but only on mobile or tablet devices.

For UK NFL fans, Thursday Night Football airs on Sky Sports' Main Event and NFL channels starting at 12:30 am UK on Fridays. UK viewers can also sign up for NFL Game Pass to stream NFL games.

Here is the complete list of games for Thursday Night Football during the 2022 NFL season:

Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers 24, Kansas City Chiefs 27

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Kansas City Chiefs 27 Week 3: Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Cleveland Browns 29

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Cleveland Browns 29 Week 4: Miami Dolphins 15, Cincinnati Bengals 27

Miami Dolphins 15, Cincinnati Bengals 27 Week 5: Indianapolis Colts 12, Denver Broncos 9

Indianapolis Colts 12, Denver Broncos 9 Week 6: Washington Commanders 12, Chicago Bears 7

Washington Commanders 12, Chicago Bears 7 Week 7: New Orleans Saints 34, Arizona Cardinals 42

New Orleans Saints 34, Arizona Cardinals 42 Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22

Baltimore Ravens 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22 Week 9: Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17

Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17 Week 10: Atlanta Falcons 15, Carolina Panthers 25

Atlanta Falcons 15, Carolina Panthers 25 Week 11: Tennessee Titans 27, Green Bay Packers 17

Tennessee Titans 27, Green Bay Packers 17 Week 12: N/A

N/A Week 13: Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams Week 15: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Week 16: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets Week 17: Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans

Set to call the games for Thursday Night Football during the 2022 season is legendary play-by-play announced Al Michaels, with football analyst Kirk Herbstreit joining him in the booth. The TNF sideline reporter is Kaylee Hartung.

In addition, NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, Aqib Talib and Ryan Fitzpatrick, serve as analysts for Thursday Night Football's pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Charissa Thompson serves as host.

Prime Video is not just going to have the traditional Thursday Night Football broadcast with the team mentioned above, but alternate game broadcasts as well. Dude Perfect, the YouTube creators, are set to host one such alternate broadcast.

The streaming service announced TNF With Dude Perfect , which features Tyler Toney, Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert and Cody Jones commenting on the game live, attempting to predict the next play and entertaining antics like dunk tanks, pudding cannons, special guests and "the occasional world record attempt."