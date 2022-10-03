ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ironheart: Who is Riri Williams and what are her powers?

By Carl Waldron
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the new trailer provides a first proper look at her armor . She'll also be the star of her own Disney Plus streaming series in 2023, and she may make an appearance in Armor Wars, which Marvel just announced will be a feature film rather than a streaming show .

So who is she?

Riri Williams is a teenage technological genius who made her comic book debut in 2016's Invincible Iron Man #7 , as an overachieving 15-year-old college student diligently building her own do-it-yourself giant body armor.

Sounds like the next Tony Stark, right? Well, sure. Riri might play an important, unoccupied role in the post-Stark Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Riri isn't just Tony Stark Jr. and definitely stands on her own armored feet, as we'll explain.

Before Ironheart makes her MCU debut, played by actor Dominique Thorne, we can introduce you to the legacy superhero .

In comic books, the young genius has already built and donned her own Iron Man-inspired superhero armor, fought the forces of evil with a proverbial blessing from the original armored Avenger (or at least an AI version of him, which we'll explain in a moment), and has served as a member of a superhero team that might have a big future in the MCU.

In other words, Riri's got significant live-action potential, which we'll highlight as we explain her comic book history.

Who is Ironheart, AKA Riri Williams?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6iGM_0bm8LKEI00

Ironheart (Image credit: Amy Reeder (Marvel Comics))

Riri Williams was born in Chicago, and she was already classified as a super genius by the time she turned five. Her incredible level of intelligence left her feeling bored, leading to her frequently retreating into her own mind to work on complex problems and entertain herself.

Her parents, Demetrius and Ronnie, found special programs to help foster Riri's intellect while providing emotional grounding to keep her connected to humanity.

Between her innate ability, her passion, and the support of her parents, Riri Williams is accepted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at age 11 - and that's where she begins working on her first suit of armor. After coming across an outdated version of the Iron Man armor, Williams creates her own suit using anything she can find from around the MIT campus. When campus security catches wind of this, Riri quickly has an impromptu test drive of her suit, particularly its flight capabilities.

Thankfully, it works.

What starts as a theoretical project solidifies into becoming Riri's life's work after her stepfather Demetrius and best friend Natalie are killed in a drive-by shooting. That injustice (and her own survivor's guilt) leads Riri to dedicate herself to something bigger - something like her idol Iron Man, but with heart: Ironheart. Her goal? To protect those who can't defend themselves, and be everyone's proverbial suit of armor.

Her first mission as an armored hero is catching some escaped prison inmates, but her armor is damaged in the process. However, she catches the attention of Tony Stark, who visits her and endorses her goal to become an armored hero in the Iron Man tradition. She even fights beside Iron Man in 2016's Civil War II , using a patched-up version of her armor.

With Tony's blessing (and a bit of field experience), Riri workshops a new, trimmed-down version of the armor, creating the Ironheart suit you're familiar with in comics. And keeping the Iron Man legacy alive, it's powered by an AI just like Tony's suit - but in this case, it's an AI version of Tony himself.

Where does Ironheart fit into the wider Marvel Universe?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Km3ay_0bm8LKEI00

Ironheart (Image credit: Jesus Saiz (Marvel Comics))

Riri's unique outlook on life is colored by her introverted personality coupled with the tragedies that plague her family. Mix in her snarky delivery and 'umm, actually' energy, and you are left with a superhero capable of toppling a corrupt monarchy with an offhand comment.

That's no clever anecdote. Riri literally takes over Latveria by defeating their monarch and flippantly declaring herself queen in 2017's Invincible Iron Man #9 . In true Riri fashion, she uses her short-lived rule to implement Latveria's first free democratic elections, begin peace talks between SHIELD and the region's militias, and open up all the schools in the country. Those are hero moves, folks.

Riri takes these first formative steps as Ironheart in the Marvel Universe just as Tony Stark is out of the picture - laying comatose after an injury in the finale of Civil War II. Don't worry, he comes back - but during the time he's out of the mix, his absence provides the perfect excuse for Ironheart to make her mark.

Ironheart quickly integrates herself into the superhero community. MIT even offers her a dedicated lab, but she has to decide between that and taking over Tony Stark's own lab at the request of his biological mother. Her dance card fills up even more when the upstart teen superhero team the Champions offers her membership in their ranks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ae4FN_0bm8LKEI00

Ironheart (Image credit: Amy Reeder (Marvel Comics))

With all these wins, however, she does eventually end up with a big loss: her armor. While on a space mission with the Champions to save an alien race in danger of genocide, she tries to fight Thanos... and it doesn't end well. Riri survives, but her armor is disintegrated. Thankfully, her teammates are there to support her, and Viv Vision in particular encourages her to use this as a time to innovate a new, improved version of the Ironheart armor.

As Riri grows into her role, she eventually creates a new AI to assist her as Ironheart: the Neuro-Autonomous Technical Assistant & Laboratory Intelligence Entity, AKA 'NATALIE' in honor of her late best friend, whose murder prompted her to begin this career.

In recent years, Ironheart's adventures have mostly taken place alongside the Champions, including during the 'Outlawed' era in which her friend and fellow hero Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel seems to die in a supervillain attack, prompting the passage of 'Kamala's Law' - legislation designed to outlaw any teen heroes not working directly with a group called CRADLE which polices teen heroes.

'Kamala's Law' is eventually repealed, allowing Ironheart and her friends to once again freely operate as heroes without the threat of arrest.

How will Ironheart fit into the MCU?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYDum_0bm8LKEI00

Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Paralleling her time as the star of the Iron Man title while Tony Stark is in a comatose state, Ironheart is coming to the MCU in something of a Tony Stark vacuum following his death in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Sure, War Machine is still around, but James Rhodes is only the armor's pilot - he isn't the scientific and technological 'mechanic' that builds and improves it, not evening mentioning the other superhero tech Tony created and/or enhanced for others while he was alive.

So Riri could fill a couple of key roles in the MCU, including that super-genius-builder vacuum. Hank Pym isn't getting any younger, Mister Fantastic has only been introduced in a parallel universe, Peter Parker is something of a persona non-grata after Spider-Man: Now Way Home, and Shuri will likely continue to focus her energies on her home nation of Wakanda.

In Hawkeye, it's made clear that Clint Barton's trick arrow technology supplied by Tony Stark is in limited supply and irreplaceable, so it's already been established the need is there.

As to the other role Riri could fill, it's hard not to notice her upcoming introduction echoes an unmistakable trend in the MCU.

It's getting younger, particularly on Disney Plus.

WandaVision introduces Billy and Tommy Maximoff (Wiccan and Speed in comics), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduces Eli Bradley (AKA Patriot in comics), and Hawkeye gives us Kate Bishop . Loki briefly introduces a Kid Loki and Kamala-Ms. Marvel just wrapped her own streaming series. Plus Sprite debuted on the big screen in Eternals, America Chavez debuted in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will likely bring the superhero debut of Cassie Lang - who has had the roles of Stature and Stinger in the Marvel Universe.

Riri is making her debut in November 11's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before heading off to her own live-action Disney Plus series, dovetailing in on the fond memories of the Iron Man legacy and this new crop of teen superheroes emerging in the MCU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mb2qB_0bm8LKEI00

Ironheart (Image credit: Stefano Caselli (Marvel Comics))

Newsarama has already looked at the seeds Marvel Studios seems to be planting for a next-generation Young Avengers or Champions-like team in the MCU and Riri has been on the roster of the latter.

It seems inevitable the younger Marvel heroes will gather as a team or group in some form or another, even if they eventually become the new core members of the main Avengers roster.

Unlike in comic books where heroes don't age, in the MCU they do. We've already lost Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and the Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, and the actors who play them only have so many years and appearances left as well.

So even if we don't get a Young Avengers or Champions film or streaming series specifically, new young heroes seem positioned to be the backbone of the MCU for years to come. Riri Williams is right there with them with her inspired heroism and technological know-how.

The Iron Man legacy runs deep - check out our list of the people who've worn the Iron Man armor besides Tony Stark .

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
The Independent

Is Robert Downey Jr returning to MCU? Marvel fans think so following Armor Wars announcement

Marvel sleuths are trying to work out why a forthcoming MCU TV show is being turned into a movie.It was recently revealed that Armor Wars, a series that was announced in 2020, will instead be developed as a feature film, meaning it will get the full theatrical treatment.According to a Marvel source, as highlighted by The Direct, this decision was inspired so as to ensure “the story is told the right way”.Fans know that Marvel must have something big up its sleeve to promote the Don Cheadle-starring project to film status, especially considering it has a bursting roster ahead...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option

Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Marvel#Ai
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Variety

Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch to Team Up With the X-Men Now That Hugh Jackman Is Bringing Wolverine to the MCU

Hugh Jackman’s surprise return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” is one of the biggest film stories of the week, but Marvel stalwart Elizabeth Olsen is only just finding out about it. The Scarlet Witch got the news about about Jackman’s return broken to her ‘On the Carpet,’ powered by DIRECTV at Variety’s Power of Women, and she expressed shock over the revelation.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

Marvel reportedly wants Harrison Ford to replace William Hurt in Thunderbolts

It's unclear, for now, whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about playing General Thaddeus Ross. Harrison Ford is reportedly Marvel's "top choice" to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie – but it's uncertain whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about the role.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Namor Is Not a Villain

He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
MOVIES
Collider

All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart

Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther

With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Ironheart Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted today, and with it comes a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor, which differs from the MK1 design depicted in Funko Pop form back in July.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy