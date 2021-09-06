Troubleshooter: Wake County HVAC business still waiting for $45,000 from work at Raleigh mansion
A heating and air conditioning contractor is miffed after he said he was being stiffed on payment after work was done at a massive north Raleigh home. "I've never had this happen in the eighteen years I've been in business, that a homeowner didn't pay us," said owner Adrian Stephenson of AnyDay Heating & Cooling. The Wake County small-business owner is speaking out after being owed thousands of dollars for a job at a Raleigh mansion. "It's hard to forget about $45,000," Stephenson said. He reached out to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson after not getting paid for a job he did in April at the north Raleigh home. Apex homeowner says contractor flubbed $9,500 remodel, then ghosted her
Troubleshooter Diane Wilson helped an Apex homeowner get her money back after a bad build.
'NO RED FLAGS AT ALL'The original job Stephenson's company was hired to do was to replace 12 HVAC units in the home for a total cost of $115,000. Stephenson said he met with the homeowner, Daniel Hahn, several times. "I met him in person, he signed the proposal sitting right there at the table," Stephenson said. "No red flags at all that he was going to not pay his bills." When work was about to start, Hahn promised to pay the $50,000 deposit but said he was waiting for capital to come in. "Initially, we wouldn't start without a deposit, that went on for about three to four weeks, and then he said listen, you know hey I'm really good for the money, if you guys want to come on and start, you guys can come and start," Stephenson recalled. Stephenson went back and forth via text messaging with Hahn several times. In March, Hahn texted that he was in Europe, but would wire the $50,000 deposit, and did not want the work to start until he sent the money. Hahn eventually texted work could start, but he could not pay until April 5. Stephenson said that was OK with him, and he said he made it clear to Hahn he would have to pay the $50,000 deposit as soon as possible. He said Hahn stated several times, "I promise you will get paid when I get back." Stephenson's crew got to work and installed four units in the home. Hahn continued to text promising payment. One text read, "I'll get to the wire today, it bounced back." Another text message said he was waiting for capital to come in, and another one even included a picture of Hahn in Ghana on a trade mission and humanitarian study. Stephenson said that during the month, Hahn continued to promise payment: "In his last text, he had agreed that he will give us 5% more because of the long wait time and want us to go ahead and continue about working and he was going to make sure we get paid." He thought he found a Jeep in 'perfect shape.' But it had 100,000 more miles on it than advertised.
Nationwide, CARFAX estimates more than 1.8 million vehicles on the road have had their odometer rolled back.
Comments / 14