Due to rising COVID cases, Diocese of Covington will require masks in schools
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Reversing course, the Diocese of Covington will be requiring masks in schools starting on Tuesday. Back in August, the Diocese told students and families that schools would be under an optional mask policy. This came after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor Andy Beshear's mask mandate. Beshear the rescinded his executive order that required masks in schools.local12.com
