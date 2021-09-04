Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Continue Their PDA Parade, Couple Seen Riding Bikes In Laguna Beach After Making Relationship Instagram Official

Romance novels and rom-com feature films have taught us that love can pop up in the most unexpected places, so you better be ready in case your soul mate is waiting around the corner… or appearing on a reality show of which you host. If you follow Ant Anstead on social media, or are anticipating his new program Celebrity IOU: Joyride, you might know that he’s dating two-time Academy Award winner Renee Zellweger after the two met through the show. Now we are getting a little more detail about the meet-cute that happened in TV land, courtesy of the Property Brothers, themselves, Jonathan and Drew Scott.