Big Weather's Big Recipe: Bacon & Cheese Grits

I grew up in the Midwest and grits were NEVER on the menu.

Sometimes we had oatmeal, sometimes Cream of Wheat, but no grits. When we moved here, our church, Holly Springs UMC , would serve grits between services and I quickly became a fan. The plain ones are amazing, but sometimes, the Grits Chef, Steve Macon, would change it up. One week he added cheese and bacon, and I was amazed. After lots of begging, he gave me the recipe and taught me to make them. And now I pass it along to you!

6 cups of water

3/4 t black pepper

1 tsp salt

2 cups of 5-minute grits

1/2 stick of butter

1 bar of cream cheese (NO LOW CAL. STUFF)

16oz of Velveeta Cheese

1 pkg of Bacon Bits

1. Bring water, pepper and salt to rapid boil

2. Chop cheese and melt in separate pan on very low heat

3. Turn off heat and add grits and stir

4. Blend grits several times with hand mixer until they are done (if too thick add a little hot water )

5. Add butter and cream cheese, let soften and then blend into grits

6. Add melted Velveeta cheese & bacon bits

7. Mix one last time and you're good to go!

So, a few weeks ago, someone asked me for shrimp and grits, so here's the twist: Just sub the Velveeta with a container of your favorite pimento cheese, and sub the bacon for cooked shrimp. Depending on the size of the shrimp, maybe a pound. I'd use the little salad shrimp so you could get more in every bite, so less than a pound. Whatever you use, it should taste pretty awesome. Or don't add the cheese and bacon, and just try plain. They're pretty yummy as well. However you eat them, I hope you like Steve Macon's HSUMC Grits.

Enjoy!