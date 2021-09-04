Greater Asheville, North Carolina, Logs Record-Breaking Home Sale
In North Carolina, a lavish modern farmhouse surrounded by the state’s rolling mountains and dense forests sold earlier this week for a record-breaking $9.3 million. Around 30 miles south of Asheville, the home’s seven-figure sale price marked the most expensive deal recorded in the greater metro, according to listing records and Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, which had the listing for the secluded 160-acre estate, alongside John Witherspoon of Witherspoon Platt Associates.www.mansionglobal.com
