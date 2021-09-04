Greater Asheville, North Carolina, Logs Record-Breaking Home Sale

A new 19,000-square-foot Los Angeles megamansion has sold for $65 million, setting a record in the celebrity-filled Brentwood neighborhood where it is located. The home sold for $20 million more than the next priciest home in the same ZIP code, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The deal, which closed on Aug. 31, was also the second-biggest recorded deal done on Los Angeles’s west side this year, after an $83 million Pacific Palisades property, which sold over the summer.