CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

U.S. companies lash out at Texas law changes, including abortion ban

By Tina Bellon, Jessica Dinapoli
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sHwr_0bm558BT00
The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

AUSTIN, Texas/NEW YORK Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. companies including Lyft Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and Silicon Laboratories Inc voiced their displeasure on Friday at new Texas laws on abortion, handguns, and voting limitations, a fresh sign of increased efforts by some firms to signal their commitment to social responsibility.

Lyft (LYFT.O) and Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said they will cover all legal fees for the ride-hail companies' drivers sued under a law that puts in place a near-total ban on abortion.

Lyft will also donate $1 million to women's health provider Planned Parenthood, chief executive Logan Green said on Twitter.

"This is an attack on women's access to healthcare and on their right to choose," Green said of the new Texas law.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted in response to Green's announcement that his company would cover drivers' legal fees in the same way, thanking Green for taking the initiative.

The ban, which took effect Wednesday, leaves enforcement up to individual citizens, enabling them to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. This potentially includes drivers who unknowingly take women to clinics for abortion procedures.

On Wednesday, Tinder-owner Match Group's (MTCH.O) CEO and rival dating platform Bumble Inc (BMBL.O) said they were setting up funds to help Texas-based employees seeking abortion care outside the state.

Website hosting service GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N) on Friday, meanwhile, shut down a Texas anti-abortion website that allowed people to report suspected abortions.

The reaction to the law change in Texas comes at a time when many companies are seeking to burnish their corporate and environmental governance credentials with consumers.

Companies also reacted to the Texas legislature this week passing the final version of a bill that outlaws drive-through and 24-hour voting locations and gives poll watchers more power, widely seen as restricting voting access.

"We hoped for a different outcome for this legislation, and we're disappointed by this result," an American Airlines (AAL.O) spokesperson said in an email.

A spokesperson for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE.N), based in Texas, said, "As a global company of 60,000 team members, HPE encourages our team members to engage in the political process where they live and work and make their voices heard through advocacy and at the voting booth."

Meanwhile, a law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without any permit went into effect in Texas on Wednesday.

"Looking at the abortion law, or the gun law, or the voting law, it's a form of vigilante justice, where you're empowering individuals to enforce the law," said Tyson Tuttle, the CEO of Austin-based Silicon Laboratories (SLAB.O). "It's been a rough week in Texas and a harbinger of what's to come across the country."

Comments / 620

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
Person
Logan Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Abortion Laws#New Texas#Lyft Inc#Silicon Laboratories Inc#Uber Technologies Inc#Planned Parenthood#Match Group#Bumble Inc#Godaddy Inc#Gddy N#Hpe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
Texas StateWashington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Justice Department sues Texas over restrictive abortion law

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is filing a lawsuit against Texas challenging its near-total ban on abortions, which the Supreme Court declined to block last week. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the Justice Department filed the suit against Texas over its law, which he called “clearly unconstitutional under longstanding Supreme Court precedent.”
Texas StatePosted by
FOX2Now

DOJ files suit against Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid,...
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

U.S. attorney general announces lawsuit against Texas abortion law

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit Thursday against Texas' restrictive abortion law. "Today, after careful assessment of the facts and the law the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas," Garland said. Garland criticized the new state law, Texas Senate Bill...
Texas StateWashington Post

The federal suit against Texas’s abortion law may fail. It’s still worthwhile.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued the state of Texas on Thursday, arguing that SB8 — the so-called heartbeat statute that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — violated the Constitution and is preempted by federal law. The complaint could be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the federal response to the unusual Texas statute.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

'We need to do it': Meet the Texas teen who helped sabotage an anti-abortion tip line

When an anti-abortion group last week created a “pro-life whistleblower” website encouraging people to anonymously report violations of Texas’ new six-week abortion ban, a group of politically active Texans noticed one potentially fatal flaw. “They’re trying to use the internet to retaliate against people who were raised on the internet,”...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law should be fought at state court level

Texas has enacted the nation’s strictest abortion law, which flies in the face of almost half a century of Supreme Court precedent. A federal trial court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court all allowed this law to go into effect and, hence, functionally overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. With one caveat, it is now open season for states to assume we live in a post-Roe world.
Texas StateKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

US Attorney General says Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON — On Monday the U.S. Department of Justice issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland about Texas’ Heartbeat Law. “While the Justice Department urgently explores all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion, we will continue to protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services pursuant to our criminal and civil enforcement of the FACE Act, 18 U.S.C. § 248.
Texas Statemediaite.com

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott Gives Stunning Answer When Asked About Texas Abortion Law’s Lack of Rape and Incest Exception

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) gave reporters a stunning reason for why Texas’ new abortion law lacks exceptions for those who were impregnated through rape or incest. The Texas governor was asked about his state’s recently imposed, and highly limiting, abortion laws while signing another controversial bill, which details restrictive voting measures, into law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy