SHIFTx, an annual lecture series that focuses on next-generation transportation, is set to be hosted by the SHIFT Mobility conference in Berlin on September 2nd and 3rd. The mixed reality event, which will be held in person on the ground in Berlin and also virtually via live-stream to anyone across the globe, including right here on Dealerscope. As in previous iterations, SHIFTx will explore pressing questions facing the future of transportation. Topics include the future potential of autonomous vehicles, how to de-carbonize transportation, and the question of whether or not we still need our cars.