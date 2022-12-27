So Long, Added Sugar! Sip on These 16 Healthy Sodas and Soda Alternatives Instead

Do you love the taste and low calorie count of traditional diet sodas, but could do without the chemical sweeteners?

If so, we have good news: There are many healthier, delicious carbonated options you can enjoy.

Of course, the term healthy is relative. “If you’re going to drink carbonated beverages, I recommend those with no sweetener or fruit juice only,” says Sharon Palmer, RDN, MSFS. “I don’t think stevia and sugar alcohols like erythritol are ‘healthy’ as they don’t provide health benefits. But in terms of a safe sugar alternative, I prefer stevia, erythritol, and monk fruit to some of the compounds like aspartame and sucralose. And I don’t recommend sugar in beverages, or only in small amounts."

In exchange for healthier ingredients, you’ll also be paying more money for these sparkling drinks, and many of them are not as readily available on supermarket shelves as Coke or Pepsi. Healthy soda alternatives are generally available through Amazon and on brands’ websites, as well as in some “healthy” supermarkets and stores, although more and more larger retailers, including Target and Walmart, are carrying these items.

Ready to learn more? Check out the list below of our favorite healthier sodas, energizing and immunity-boosting fizzy drinks, and sparkling waters.

Healthier alternative sodas

Carbonated Energy and Recovery, and/or Prebiotic and Probiotic Ingredients

REBBL. These fizzy drinks are made from organic, plant-based ingredients, as well as prebiotics that support digestive health and immunity. These functional sodas come in four different flavors: root beer, ginger lime, mandarin orange and blackberry. At 50 calories, this has more calories than other soda alternatives, but when I tried the blackberry flavor, I thought it was terrific. The sweetener is interesting, too. The company uses organic coconut nectar harvested from the flower of a coconut tree (not the coconut fruit itself). REBBL is available through the company’s website, Amazon, and in-store at Whole Foods nationally in August.<

SUPER FUEL. This sparkling natural energy drink is fortified with nootropics, vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes. It is keto-friendly, non-GMO, soy free, vegetarian, gluten free and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. It is just 10-20 calories with 1-2 grams of sugar (from honey), and contains natural caffeine sourced from green tea and green coffee seed. Flavors include strawberry lemonade, orange mango, and ginger lime. I tried the orange mango (20 calories) and liked it. I could really taste the orange juice, which is one of the ingredients. SUPER FUEL can be purchased on the company’s website and on Amazon, as well as at select CVS, Target and Wegmans locations.

Kill Cliff Ignite. Made with electrolytes, B-vitamins, and green tea clean caffeine, this carbonated drink uses a combination of stevia and erythritol for sweetness. I tried several of these drinks and liked the flavors, but my favorite was the Tropicool Thunder. I drank it after a two-hour workout and felt great afterwards, too! Kill Cliff beverages can be purchased on the company’s website, Amazon, and at retailers nationwide, including Walmart.

Culture POP. Culture POP comes in five flavors including Pink Grapefruit Ginger & Juniper, Ginger Lemon & Turmeric, Orange Mango Chili & Lime, Watermelon Lime & Rosemary, and my favorite, Wild Berries Basil & Lime. Each can contains probiotics, all-natural juices, organic cane sugar and organic ground spices. Culture POP can be ordered online on the company’s website and on Amazon, as well as in Whole Foods Market and specialty and natural food stores.

Wildwonder. This Certified Organic sparkling drink is crafted with live vegan probiotics, prebiotic plant fiber, superheroes, fruit, maple syrup and monk fruit. At 35 calories, it offers a tasty way to aid digestion and boost your immune system. Flavors include Guava Rose, Mango Turmeric, Ginger Lemon, Turmeric Pear, and a favorite, Peach Ginger. These are available for purchase at the company’s website and can be found in stores using the site’s store locator.

Poppi. This healthy soda alternative is infused with apple cider vinegar for a happy gut, and also contains prebiotics. At 20 calories, this soda contains organic cane sugar and stevia. Fruity flavors of Poppi Soda include Raspberry Rose, Orange, Watermelon, Ginger Lime, Strawberry Lemon, Blueberry, Pineapple Mango, and Grapefruit. The New Classics line includes Doc Pop, Root Beer, and Classic Cola. These can be purchased at Sprouts, Whole Foods, Target and more, and are available online at Amazon.

OLIPOP. These sodas are loaded with prebiotics come in a variety of flavors: Vintage Cola, Orange Squeeze, Strawberry Vanilla, Cherry Vanilla, Lemon Ginger, Grape and Root Beer. Each can has 45 calories and two to five grams of sugar. They can be purchased online at the company’s website or via Amazon, and at over 5,000 grocers nationwide including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, Safeway and Wegmans.

Healthiest sparkling waters

Zevia Sparkling Water. With 0 calories and a touch of stevia, this sparkling water has just enough sweetness to make the flavor come alive. Flavors include Cucumber Lemon and my favorite, Blackberry. These are available at major grocery stores nationwide, through the company website, or on Amazon. Waterloo. This line of sparkling, zero-calorie drinks is sweetened with natural flavors. Choose from the following flavors: Summer Berry (Limited Time), Pineapple, Black Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Watermelon, Peach, Strawberry, Grape, Grapefruit, Blueberry, Orange and Original. Peach is especially tasty. Waterloo can be purchased online at Amazon, and at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods and other retailers around the country. Spritz Tea. This line of sparkling, no-calorie tea infusions are sweetened with erythritol and offer a tasty and healthy alternative to traditional sodas. They are offered in four great flavors—Pink Guava, Golden Peach, Bright Citrus and Wild Acai, which is my favorite.You can get fun cocktail recipes made with these sodas, as well as project ideas (Stained Glass Acai Pops, anyone?) on their Instagram page. Spritz Tea can be purchased online at the company’s website or retailers around the country. LaCroix. LaCroix Sparkling Water has zero calories, zero sweeteners and zero sodium. The 30 flavors of LaCroix include the newest offerings of Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava São Paulo. LaCroix is available online through Amazon, and at stores nationwide.

