Police: Suspects In Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft Shoot At Eyewitness In Fremont

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont responded to a reported shooting following an attempted catalytic converter theft Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the department tweeted that they have responded to the area of Havasu Street and Choctaw Drive, near Warm Springs Community Park.

According to police, the suspects were attempting to steal a catalytic converter when an eyewitness interrupted. As the suspects fled the scene, shots were fired towards the witness.

The owner, a construction worker who was working on a nearby home, told KPIX 5 that he heard sounds from his vehicle and saw the suspects trying to remove the catalytic converter. After telling them to leave, the owner said the suspects fired about five shots in his direction.

According to the owner, who did not want to give out his name, the suspects left a saw under his vehicle but did not get the converter.

Police said the witness was not injured and that there is no public safety concern at this time. No additional details about the suspects or the incident were immediately available.

Friday’s shooting follows a similar incident in San Francisco early Thursday morning where two catalytic converter thieves opened fire at an eyewitness who tried to thwart a theft. SFPD said the resident was not injured. The thieves fled the scene with a catalytic converter.