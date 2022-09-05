Labor Day 2022: What is open, closed on Monday?

While stores offer sales on Monday, other businesses and government agencies will take the day off.

Here is a list of what is open and what will be closed on Labor Day.

Open

Retail stores : Most retail stores are open with regular store hours.

: Most retail stores are open with regular store hours. Grocery stores : Most will be open. Some may close early.

: Most will be open. Some may close early. National parks : Some National Parks across the US are open, while some in the West are closed because of wildfires. Call before visiting a national park.

: Some National Parks across the US are open, while some in the West are closed because of wildfires. Call before visiting a national park. Restaurants: Most restaurants are open. Check with your local restaurant for special hours.

Closed

Government services : Local, state and federal government agencies will be closed.

: Local, state and federal government agencies will be closed. Libraries : Libraries will be closed.

: Libraries will be closed. Banks : Banks and credit unions will be closed.

: Banks and credit unions will be closed. Post office : Post offices will be closed, and no mail will be delivered.

: Post offices will be closed, and no mail will be delivered. FedEx : Most FedEx services will be unavailable on Labor Day.

: Most FedEx services will be unavailable on Labor Day. UPS: There will be no pickup or delivery of open stores on Labor Day.

