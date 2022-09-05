Labor Day 2022: What is open, closed on Monday?
While stores offer sales on Monday, other businesses and government agencies will take the day off.
Here is a list of what is open and what will be closed on Labor Day.
Open
- Retail stores: Most retail stores are open with regular store hours.
- Grocery stores: Most will be open. Some may close early.
- National parks: Some National Parks across the US are open, while some in the West are closed because of wildfires. Call before visiting a national park.
- Restaurants: Most restaurants are open. Check with your local restaurant for special hours.
Closed
- Government services: Local, state and federal government agencies will be closed.
- Libraries: Libraries will be closed.
- Banks: Banks and credit unions will be closed.
- Post office: Post offices will be closed, and no mail will be delivered.
- FedEx: Most FedEx services will be unavailable on Labor Day.
- UPS: There will be no pickup or delivery of open stores on Labor Day.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0