ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labor Day 2022: What is open, closed on Monday?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTM8L_0blxSwQ800

While stores offer sales on Monday, other businesses and government agencies will take the day off.

Here is a list of what is open and what will be closed on Labor Day.

Open

  • Retail stores: Most retail stores are open with regular store hours.
  • Grocery stores: Most will be open. Some may close early.
  • National parks: Some National Parks across the US are open, while some in the West are closed because of wildfires. Call before visiting a national park.
  • Restaurants: Most restaurants are open. Check with your local restaurant for special hours.

Closed

  • Government services: Local, state and federal government agencies will be closed.
  • Libraries: Libraries will be closed.
  • Banks: Banks and credit unions will be closed.
  • Post office: Post offices will be closed, and no mail will be delivered.
  • FedEx: Most FedEx services will be unavailable on Labor Day.
  • UPS: There will be no pickup or delivery of open stores on Labor Day.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Fedex#Cox Media Group
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy