ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labor Day 2022: What is open, closed on Monday?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRRnH_0blx7AmA00

While stores offer sales on Monday, other businesses and government agencies will take the day off.

Here is a list of what is open and what will be closed on Labor Day.

Open

  • Retail stores: Most retail stores are open with regular store hours.
  • Grocery stores: Most will be open. Some may close early.
  • National parks: Some National Parks across the US are open, while some in the West are closed because of wildfires. Call before visiting a national park.
  • Restaurants: Most restaurants are open. Check with your local restaurant for special hours.

Closed

  • Government services: Local, state and federal government agencies will be closed.
  • Libraries: Libraries will be closed.
  • Banks: Banks and credit unions will be closed.
  • Post office: Post offices will be closed, and no mail will be delivered.
  • FedEx: Most FedEx services will be unavailable on Labor Day.
  • UPS: There will be no pickup or delivery of open stores on Labor Day.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Fedex#Cox Media Group
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
Cadrene Heslop

Bed Bath & Beyond To Permanently Close 150 Stores

Inflation and other economic shocks are affecting everyone. Customers are changing their shopping preferences. And businesses are raising the prices of items to cope with production costs. In other cases, brands are shrinking the size of packages. As you can see, every firm deals with rising operating expenses differently. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, the company will close physical stores and lay off some employees. This change will help them mitigate the increasing cost caused by inflation.
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

CVS Pharmacy Closes This Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
102.5 The Bone

Now hiring: UPS looking for 100,000 employees for holidays

The holiday season is still weeks away, but UPS is looking to bolster its staffing now. The delivery company is looking to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers in 2022 and it is making the process faster, saying that it could take less than half an hour to complete an online application and be hired.
ECONOMY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy