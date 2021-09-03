Best waffle makers of 2022

The technique is timeless. The results, delicious. Pour over is the preferred method of many coffee lovers because, if done properly, it produces an incredibly rich brew, bolder than that of standard drip machines. Pour over and drip are similar in that they both involve a slow flow of water through coffee grounds, but the key difference is that the former is done by hand, which leads to a more thorough saturation of the grounds. Other benefits of pour over devices range from their budget price to compact size.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO