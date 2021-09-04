CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Home Office refuses blanket amnesty for 3,000 Afghan asylum seekers already in UK

By Lizzie Dearden
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IC9zw_0blpHC0j00

The government has refused an asylum amnesty for more than 3,000 Afghans who have already reached the UK and are awaiting decisions on their claims.

Critics have accused ministers of leaving them in a “nightmarish limbo” , while pledging to support people fleeing the country through a separate resettlement scheme.

The Home Office told The Independent it had frozen the consideration of applications from Afghan asylum seekers who are already in the UK, having deleted key guidance used by decision-makers.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour's shadow home secretary, said: “It is staggering that the Home Office have still not updated their guidance over two weeks after they withdrew it leaving thousands of Afghans stuck in our asylum system in limbo.

“The government need to – urgently – outline why there has been that delay and what they are going to do to rectify it – there cannot be continuing uncertainty for those Afghans stuck in the asylum system.”

Sign our petition urging the government to take in more Afghan refugees by clicking here

Until 16 August, the day after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, official security guidance used by officials said there was no general “risk of harm” in Afghanistan and the “proportion of the population affected by indiscriminate violence is small”.

It meant that asylum seekers had to prove that they were personally at risk through their “individual circumstances”, because the general security situation was not considered dangerous enough to grant them protection in Britain.

Several MPs have joined calls by humanitarian groups for an amnesty for those who are already in the UK, but the government confirmed its refusal on Friday.

“While it is not considered that an amnesty is appropriate, the Home Office can provide reassurance that no one who is at risk of persecution or serious harm in Afghanistan will be expected to return there,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

“Given the complex situation in Afghanistan, enforced returns of those who have been refused asylum and who have exhausted all rights of appeal are currently paused while we consider the situation.”

Official figures show that by the end of June, there were 3,064 Afghan asylum applications awaiting an initial decision and a further 149 under review. The vast majority had already been waiting for more than six months.

The Home Office has not yet replaced the country policy and information notes used to decide cases, which it said was “no longer relevant to the current situation”.

It is drawing up new guidance that will incorporate revised assessments on security and the risk of persecution.

When processing restarts, each one will still be considered on its “individual merits”, despite the deteriorating conditions in Afghanistan giving rise to questions over how and when it could be safe to return people there.

The government has repeatedly said it will send asylum seekers who enter the UK irregularly back to European countries such as France that they passed through on their way to Britain.

However, no agreements have been struck with EU countries to allow returns and several nations have told The Independent they would not sign one.

The government has also been accused of misleading migrants with a website that claims to offer them “reliable information” but concealed its government links, until they were exposed by The Independent .

Ministers are pushing ahead with laws that would criminalise all asylum seekers who cross the English Channel on small boats, or arrive without official permission.

Campaigners have called for ministers to scrap the Nationality and Borders Bill, which would also make it easier to jail migrants for steering boats.

The Independent has launched a petition urging the UK government to be more ambitious in its plans to take in Afghan refugees following the Taliban seizing power and withdrawal of western troops. Afghans are now facing a similar plight. You, our readers, have already shown your strength of feeling in letters and on social media. Here’s a chance to have your voice heard by adding your signature. We thank you for your support. To sign the petition click here

Comments / 3

The Independent

The Independent

238K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Amnesty#Uk#Afghans#The Home Office#Labour#Taliban#European#Eu#The English Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
Shropshire Star

Forty asylum seeker children to be settled in Shropshire by end of the year

Around 40 unaccompanied asylum seeking children will be living in the county by the end of the year, Shropshire Council has said. The figure represents 0.07 per cent of Shropshire’s child population – the maximum that local authorities are asked to take in. Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, portfolio holder for children’s...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Europe must do more to ensure that Afghan asylum seekers are not left in limbo

“I have no memories from Afghanistan, all of my life has been in exile.” Bahar’s lively eyes become darker as she narrates her refugee journey, which started 15 years ago.Despite being an exceptionally bright student, fluent in English and Greek with a passion for maths, it’s unlikely Bahar (not her real name) will be allowed to attend a Greek university next year. She and her family have been stranded on the Greek island of Lesvos for three years, waiting for a positive asylum decision inside a refugee camp.The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan aggravates the uncertainty that many Afghan asylum seekers...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan interpreters left to face wrath of Taliban after Home Office rules them ‘danger’ to UK security

Dozens of Afghan interpreters who worked for the British Army have been told they will not be allowed into the UK because they are a “danger to [national] security,” The Independent can reveal.The men had been cleared for relocation here by the Ministry of Defence following years of service.But as the Taliban began to capture large swathes of the country last month, they and their families received letters from the Home Office telling them they would not be allowed into the UK on the grounds they posed a risk.No further explanation was given or right of appeal offered –...
Daily Beast

The Internet Isn’t Waiting for President Biden to Help Afghan Refugees

News travels fast on social media, and apparently—when it comes to trying to help the people of Afghanistan—so does philanthropy. While international relations don’t always dominate social media platforms like Instagram the way that funny memes, food pics, and vids and movie voiceovers do, the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and what’s happening in Kabul have hit a sore spot among digital natives and nomads like millennial and Gen Z Americans who have had the “War on Terror” as the backdrop to their youth for 20 years. Not to mention that two-thirds of Americans polled by the Associated Press think the two-decades-long Afghanistan war was a waste of time.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

The Nationality and Borders Bill could criminalise Afghan women fleeing the Taliban – it must be scrapped

Watching the scenes at Kabul airport over the past few days has left me with a feeling of grief and anger.Grief for the millions of Afghan women and girls, in particular, who were promised a brighter future and the opportunity to learn, to work and to pursue their dreams. And anger that the many pledges made to the Afghan people over the past 20 years have so clearly been broken.We’ve seen a lot of handwringing from government ministers in the past few days – at least from those who weren’t too busy on the beach to take notice of what was...
ImmigrationVoice of America

How Will the World Help Afghan Refugees?

Amid the crisis precipitated by the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, global discussion on how to aid refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) at risk has led to limited action from Western nations. Canada has initiated a program for Afghans who did not work for its government to apply for...
Esquire

What Are the Special Immigrant Visas People in Afghanistan Are Seeking Desperately?

As it stands, we have failed huge numbers of Afghans who chose to help the United States in its war effort. The building consensus, at least outside the Washington National Security Blob, is that while we will just have to leave the country we've occupied for two decades, we're doing so quite poorly. (Inside the Blob, there is always a reason we must stay—or at least that we cannot leave, perhaps because leaving in defeat constitutes a particular failure for the Blob.) A big part of this focuses on the chaos at the Kabul airport, but also the question of why the Biden administration did not begin evacuating American citizens and the Afghans who served as our allies on the ground, and now face critical danger from the Taliban as a consequence, earlier on.
Immigrationhawaiipublicradio.org

The Process for Afghan Refugees Seeking Asylum

Soldiers serving in Afghanistan are set to return home as the United States ends its longest war — but for Afghan refugees fleeing their home country, the next steps aren’t as clear. Since 1973, The Pacific Gateway Center has worked to resettle refugees who arrive on Hawaiʻi's shores. Terrina Wong,...
ImmigrationKEYT

Fact check: Afghans coming to US are not ‘unvetted refugees’

On Monday, the last American military planes left Afghanistan, bringing weeks of evacuations to a close and raising questions about what’s next for thousands of Afghans the US helped evacuate. In the days and weeks leading up to the withdrawal deadline, a number of Republicans and conservative media outlets raised...

Comments / 0

Community Policy