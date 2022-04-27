29 Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, ranked from least to most successful

The Avengers in their first MCU film. Disney

We ranked 29 different Marvel stars from least to most successful based on a number of factors.

The list features titular characters, like Iron Man, Thor, and all of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Predictably, the top spot went to Robert Downey Jr., but the rest of the list might surprise you.

The original six Avengers. MTV/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV

The Marvel stars were ranked on a number of factors.

First, how we picked who to include in the ranking: We narrowed it down to everyone who's played a titular character in an MCU movie or TV show, which includes your Lokis, your Visions, and your Scarlet Witches. We also included everyone in the Guardians, since they're the titular team.

Then, how we ranked them: We exclusively looked at someone's body of work after they were introduced into the MCU. So, for Paul Rudd, even though he was a downright movie star before 2015, we only paid attention to his post-"Ant-Man" work — sorry, "Clueless" fans.

We also looked into awards, box-office success (and flops), the quality of projects taken on, and social media followings.

Of course, we need to preface this but saying no one in the MCU is unsuccessful by any means — some have just seen more success than others.

Keep scrolling to see how it all shook out.

Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Angelina Jolie, Don Lee and Lauren Ridloff; Oscar Isaac. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

UNRANKED: The cast of "Eternals" and Oscar Isaac post-"Moon Knight."

" Eternals " was released in November 2021 to less-than-stellar reviews, but the cast is full of icons — Angelia Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Richard Madden as Ikaris — as well as relative newcomers like Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Lia McHugh as Sprite.

However, as the cast hasn't had much time to do anything else after "Eternals," we're waiting to see how the film's cool reception affects their careers.

Similarly, Oscar Isaac recently joined the MCU as Moon Knight in his own Disney+ series. Although Isaac is already an A-lister after roles in "Star Wars," "Ex Machina," "Scenes from a Marriage," and more, the show is currently airing. We need to see how "Moon Knight" affects the trajectory of his career before ranking him.

Michael Rooker attends the premiere of Marvel's "Guardians Of The Galaxy" on July 21, 2014. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michael Rooker was mainly a character actor before his role as Yondu in "Guardians of the Galaxy," and he remains one now — albeit a highly successful one.

Before you ask — yes, Yondu is a member of the Guardians . Rocket and Groot say so in "Vol. 2."

Now that that's out of the way, let's analyze Rooker's career post-"GOTG." He appeared in two episodes of "True Detective," a classic prestige TV show. He's also appeared in films like "Love and Monsters," "Fantasy Island," James Gunn's reimagining of "The Suicide Squad," and the Netflix animated film "Vivo," among others.

He was also introduced in another franchise last year, with a bit part in "F9: The Fast Saga." Rooker is set to reprise the role in "Fast X" and its 2024 sequel.

Now that he's semi-free of the MCU — though he did reprise his role as Yondu in "What If...?" — the 67-year-old has many projects coming up, including two Bruce Willis vehicles " White Elephant " and "Corrective Measures," and " Yolo County OG " with Cole Hauser.

Currently, he has 895,000 Instagram followers and 40,100 Twitter followers .

Evangeline Lilly attends the "Ant-Man and the Wasp" premiere on July 17, 2018. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly's Wasp was the first woman to have a titular role in the MCU, but she's still probably best known for her role in "Lost."

Lilly's character Hope made her debut in " Ant-Man ," and, quickly, everyone both in the film and in the real world realized she'd make a much better hero than sidekick — thus, "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

In a case of unfortunate timing, Lilly appeared in a film called "Crisis," co-starring Armie Hammer in February 2021. Back in 2017, she costarred in the critically beloved "Little Evil" on Netflix with Adam Scott, though it didn't make much of a splash in the mainstream.

More recently she costarred with Jason Sudeikis in a crime thriller called " South of Heaven " which received mediocre reviews . And, of course, she's set to play the Wasp once more in "Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania" in 2023. She also reprised the role in an episode of "What If...?"

Lilly, 42, is also a successful author and is behind a series of children's chapter books called " The Squickerwonkers ."

But, even though she's a major part of the MCU, Lilly is probably still best known for her pre-Marvel roles in all six seasons of "Lost" as Kate Austen, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe, and for her part in "The Hobbit" trilogy as elf Tauriel.

She currently has 2.3 million Instagram followers and 275,500 Twitter followers.

Pom Klementieff attends the UK screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" on April 24, 2017. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff joined the Guardians in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and will soon join the "Mission Impossible" family.

Klementieff joined the MCU in the second "Guardians" movie as Mantis, an alien with empathic abilities. Though she started as (sort of) an antagonist, by film's end, she had joined the team and appeared with them in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame."

Since joining the MCU in 2017, the 35-year-old has been very busy . The same year as " Vol. 2 ," she appeared in "Ingrid Goes West" alongside MCU star Elizabeth Olsen.

In 2019, she starred in an episode of "Black Mirror," popped up in "Uncut Gems," and had a voice role in "The Addams Family." The next year, Klementieff appeared in three episodes of "Westworld."

Last year, she voiced a character in "Save Ralph," starred in "Thunder Force" alongside Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, and cameoed in "The Suicide Squad."

She has an even more packed slate coming up between "Thor: Love and Thunder," the third "Guardians" movie, and the seventh and eighth "Mission: Impossible" movies in a mystery role .

Klementieff has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 124,100 followers on Twitter .

Edward Norton arrives at the premiere of "The Incredible Hulk" on June 8, 2008. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Edward Norton was only in one Marvel movie as the Hulk before getting re-cast, but his career hasn't suffered much.

Before he was the big green guy, Norton was already on Hollywood's A-list due to roles in "Fight Club," "The Italian Job," "25th Hour," "American History X," "Primal Fear," and more. So he was a big get for the nascent Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But after clashes with Marvel, he was replaced by Mark Ruffalo . That hasn't really slowed him down, though — he's appeared in many Wes Anderson films ("Moonrise Kingdom," "Isle of Dogs," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "The French Dispatch"), had roles in "The Bourne Legacy" and "The Dictator," a voice role in "Sausage Party," and he starred in the Will Smith film "Collateral Beauty," although it was critically panned .

His two biggest career accomplishments, though, are his Oscar-, BAFTA-, and Golden Globe-nominated performance in 2014's "Birdman," and his 2019 film "Motherless Brooklyn," which he also directed, produced, and wrote. It has a modest 64% on Rotten Tomatoes .

The 52-year-old has at least one more high-profile films coming up; he's part of the star-studded cast of " Knives Out 2 ." Norton will also appear in the Apple TV+ anthology series "Extrapolation."

He has 364,000 Instagram followers and 2.1 million Twitter followers .

Paul Bettany attends the premiere for "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 23, 2018. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Paul Bettany's voice has been in the MCU since the beginning, but his first leading role as Vision was in 2021's "WandaVision."

Bettany has been in the MCU since 2008's "Iron Man" as the voice of Tony's AI, Jarvis. But he didn't appear on-screen until he was cast as the android Vision in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron." And it took six years after that to get his very own starring role in the Disney+ series "WandaVision," for which he was nominated for an Emmy , (and a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award) — one of the first three Emmy acting noms for a Marvel project.

However, since "Ultron," Bettany's only appeared in four non-Marvel films: 2015's "Legend," 2017's "Journey's End," 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and 2020's "Uncle Frank." He also played the Unabomber in the 2017 Discovery miniseries "Manhunt: Unabomber."

The 50-year-old is now starring in the second season of " A Very English Scandal ." He's playing Ian Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll, while his on-screen wife, Margaret Campbell, is played by Claire Foy. He also reprised his role as Vision in two episodes of "What If...?"

Bettany has 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 739,o00 followers on Twitter .

Sebastian Stan attends the premiere of Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" on April 12, 2016. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

After a decade in the MCU, Sebastian Stan finally got to be a (co-)star of a show with "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" — and now he's a full-blown leading man.

After appearing in a supporting role in " Captain America: The First Avenger " in 2011, Stan has appeared in mostly middling films like "Gone," "Ricki and the Flash," "I'm Not Here," and "Monday," with some bright spots like "The Martian," "I, Tonya," "Logan Lucky," and "Destroyer" thrown in, though he's not the lead of any of them.

TV-wise, he was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for his performance in "Political Animals" in 2013, and he had a recurring role in "Once Upon a Time" as the Mad Hatter. He also, of course, has the distinction of starring in the second Marvel Disney+ show , "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," which wasn't as critically beloved as its predecessor, "WandaVision."

The 39-year-old's career is only going up from here, as he received positive reviews for his portrayal of Tommy Lee in "Pam and Tommy," as well as for his performance in the Hulu thriller "Fresh" alongside "Normal People" breakout Daisy Edgar Jones.

Next up, he will be co-starring with Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Kirby, and Joel Edgerton in " The Brutalist ," a "sweeping immigrant drama," according to Deadline.

Currently, Stan has 9.1 million Instagram followers .

Anthony Mackie at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Anthony Mackie is the next Captain America after years of playing sidekick Falcon.

We have a feeling that, now that Mackie is officially Captain America and is getting his very own solo movie , he might slide up a few places in this ranking. But that'll be decided whenever he makes his next move.

As it stands now, Mackie works all the time , but not in huge movies — we're talking "Detroit," "Miss Bala," "Point Blank," "Seberg," "Synchronic," "Our Brand Is Crisis," "Io," "The Night Before," etc.

Mackie, 43, is big on Netflix — he appeared in multiple episodes of "Altered Carbon," an episode of "Black Mirror,"and last year he also starred in the Netflix film "Outside the Wire," and he had a role in "The Woman in the Window."

In the future, in addition to "Captain America 4," Mackie will appear in a Netflix kids movie called " We Have a Ghost " with David Harbour, Tig Notaro, and Jennifer Coolidge; he'll star in a thriller costarring Shailene Woodley called " Panopticon "; and he's playing the starring role in the Peacock series " Twisted Metal ," based on the video game series of the same name.

Mackie has 2.9 million Instagram followers and 1.6 million Twitter followers .

Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 23, 2019. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Jeremy Renner was already an Oscar-nominated actor when he began playing Hawkeye, but it took a decade to secure his own starring role in the MCU.

Renner, 51, finally starred in his own series on Disney+ last year, simply titled " Hawkeye ."

But he's been in the MCU since 2011's "Thor." The same year, he was set up as the next face of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise in "Ghost Protocol," though, as evidenced by Tom Cruise continuing to lead the films, that failed. He reprised his role in 2015's "Rogue Nation," though he skipped "Fallout" and 2023's "Mission: Impossible 7."

Then, in 2012, he tried his hand at another action franchise: "Bourne." He starred in "The Bourne Legacy," another attempt at spinning off a franchise from its original face, in this case Matt Damon. That also failed , and Damon returned to the role for 2016's "Jason Bourne."

He's had other roles in films such as "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters," "American Hustle," "Arrival," "Wind River," "Tag" — but nothing's topped Marvel nor his Oscar-nominated performance in 2008's "The Hurt Locker."

Aside from "Hawkeye," Renner also starred in the Paramount+ series " Mayor of Kingstown " with Dianne Wiest and Kyle Chandler. He also appeared in three episodes of "What If...?"

Renner has 17.2 million followers on Instagram and 5.7 million followers on Twitter .

Brie Larson attends the European Gala screening of "Captain Marvel" on February 27, 2019. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Brie Larson was already highly successful before "Captain Marvel," but she hasn't followed up the billion-dollar smash with much since.

As Captain Marvel, she was the star of the first female-led MCU film in 2019, which ended up cracking the elusive $1 billion at the box office . Before that, she had appeared in other big-budget films like "Kong: Skull Island," indies like "The Spectacular Now," mainstream comedies like "Trainwreck" and "21 Jump Street," and the cult classic "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." Oh, and she won an Oscar in 2016 for "Room." Not too shabby for a 32-year-old.

However, since "Captain Marvel," Larson's been lying relatively low. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with Netflix's "Unicorn Store," and that same year she also appeared in "Just Mercy" and as herself in "Between Two Ferns: The Movie."

Coming up: the "Captain Marvel" sequel in 2023, "The Marvels," an Apple TV+ series called " Lessons in Chemistry," and a role in the highly anticipated tenth "Fast and Furious" movie, "Fast X."

However, Larson is very successful online. She has 7 million Instagram followers , 2.8 million Twitter followers , and 675,000 YouTube subscribers. She also co-hosts a podcast with "Mythic Quest" star Jessie Ennis called " Learning Lots. "

Simu Liu attends the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" premiere on August 16, 2021. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Simu Liu's first foray into the MCU debuted in September 2021, but we're already expecting big things from him.

Before getting cast as Shang Chi, the MCU's first Asian superhero, Liu was known for his role as Jung on "Kim's Convenience," a Canadian sitcom that lasted five seasons from 2016 to 2021.

After his superhero debut, he appeared in an episode of Disney+ 's new "Star Wars" animated series, "Star Wars: Visions," which reimagined "Star Wars," as an anime.

The 33-year-old also has three big movies coming up: " Arthur the King " co-starring Mark Wahlberg, " One True Loves " alongside Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey, and the upcoming "Barbie" movie directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, and more.

Of course, after the smash success of "Shang Chi," the sequel was almost immediately greenlit . Liu also has a book coming out, " We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story ," on May 3.

Liu currently has 2.6 million Instagram followers and 934,700 Twitter followers — though his following grows every day.

Josh Brolin attends Marvel's press line during San Diego Comic-Con on July 26, 2014. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Josh Brolin might not technically be a title-level MCU character, but Thanos was the biggest threat of the entire MCU to date and, arguably, the main character of "Infinity War," so we're bending the rules.

Brolin's career has barely had any hiccups since he was introduced properly in 2014's " Guardians of the Galaxy " as the Mad Titan, Thanos.

That same year, he won an Independent Spirit Award for "Inherent Vince," directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Then, in 2015, he was second-billed in "Sicario," which was both critically acclaimed and a box-office success, and in "Everest," which was both as well. The year after that, in 2016, he was the lead of the Coen Brothers' success "Hail, Caesar!"

Then comes a hiccup, with 2017's firefighter drama "Only the Brave," which was liked by critics but a box-office flop. He followed that up with the critically panned "The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter," which has a dismal 30% on Rotten Tomatoes .

However, in 2018, he turned it around with the "Sicario" sequel, "Sicario: Day of the Soldado," and an iconic performance as Cable in "Deadpool 2."

In 2021, Brolin set his sights on another box-office smash and future franchise, " Dune. " He also played Thanos once more in "What If...?"

This year, he will costar in the comedy " Brothers ," with Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close, Brendan Fraser, and "Zola" breakout Taylour Paige. He also starred in the Prime Video series "Outer Range," which premiered in April 2022.

The 54-year-old has 3.1 million followers on Instagram .

Dave Bautista arrives at the premiere of "Guardians Of The Galaxy" on July 21, 2014. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dave Bautista, aka Drax, is already the face of a new franchise with Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" on Netflix.

Bautista has already announced he's leaving "Guardians" behind after completing his role in "Vol. 3," which makes sense, as he's been on the rise in the last few years. He appeared in "Blade Runner 2049" and played the co-lead in "Stuber" alongside Kumail Nanjiani, had a role in the James Bond film "Spectre," and appeared in an episode of "What We Do in the Shadows."

Bautista, 53, is also starred in the second season of Apple TV+ series "See," and he was the main character of "Army of the Dead," Zack Snyder's zombie-heist thriller that was viewed by over 72 million households.

Now, he's going to reprise his "Army" role in an upcoming prequel anime series called "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas."

Bautista also has roles in " Dune " and its sequel, and " Knives Out 2, " which are all hugely anticipated films. After that, he's starring in the sci-fi film " Universe's Most Wanted " and an adaptation of "Game of Thrones" writer George R. R. Martin's short story " In the Lost Lands. " In addition to "Vol. 3," he'll also reprise the role of Drax in "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Bautista has 3.8 million Instagram followers and 1.4 million Twitter followers .

Karen Gillan arrives at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" on April 19, 2017. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Karen Gillan has been one of the most low-key Marvel success stories, but since getting cast as Nebula, she's become a movie star.

If you think about it, Nebula (and Gillan) have had a real come-up. Nebula was a one-dimensional antagonist in " Guardians of the Galaxy " — by "Endgame," she was one of the hearts of the movie, and one of two "GOTG" members who actually bonded with the Avengers in any meaningful way.

After "GOTG," she starred in the gone-too-soon sitcom "Selfie" alongside John Cho, had a small role in "The Big Short," and then had her biggest non-Marvel break when she starred in the 2017 "Jumanji" reboot, which made almost $1 billion worldwide . It received a sequel in 2019, which made over $800 million .

Gillan also had roles in "Spies in Disguise" and "Stuber" before getting her very own leading role in an action movie, Netflix's "Gunpowder Milkshake." She also wrote, directed, and starred in her own film, "The Party's Just Beginning."

We'd also be remiss if we didn't mention Gillan's iconic role as Amy Pond on "Doctor Who," even though it was pre-Marvel.

Next up for the 34-year-old, outside of "GOTG Vol. 3" and "Thor: Love and Thunder:" She's top-billed in a satirical thriller co-starring Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg called "Dual" which received positive reviews , and was in Judd Apatow's latest film, " The Bubble ," which was ... less than adored.

Gillan has 7.5 million Instagram followers and 1.3 million Twitter followers .

Elizabeth Olsen arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" on April 13, 2015. Barry King/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen was easily the biggest star of "WandaVision," and Wanda is a character everyone is looking forward to seeing in the future.

Olsen, who has been playing Wanda Maximoff since 2015 in " Avengers: Age of Ultron ," might not have huge commercial success under her belt, but she's poised to become a true prestige actress over the course of her career.

After "Ultron," she costarred with Tom Hiddleston in "I Saw the Light," and appeared in smaller (but successful!) indies like "Ingrid Goes West," "Wind River," and "Kodachrome."

The 33-year-old also starred in the only good Facebook Watch series, "Sorry for Your Loss," which earned her a Critics' Choice Award nomination ... which leads us to "WandaVision."

"WandaVision" is a supremely weird show, and due to COVID shuffling around the schedule, ended up becoming the first Disney+ Marvel show — and it was a phenomenon, largely due to Olsen's performance. She turned Wanda, a character not many of us were passionate about, into someone we can't wait to see again. Olsen earned an Emmy nomination for her performance, along with a Golden Globe nod and a Critics' Choice win.

In addition to reprising her role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — as what appears to be a co-lead — she's going to star in the next David E. Kelley project, " Love and Death ," on HBO Max.

She quit Instagram in 2020 .

Tom Hiddleston attends a screening of Marvel Studios' series "Loki" on June 8, 2021. John Phillips/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

Tom Hiddleston's Loki has been one of the most popular MCU characters, but it took until 2021 for him to get his own series.

After making his debut in 2011's "Thor," Hiddleston had roles in movies like "Midnight in Paris," Steven Spielberg's "War Horse," Guillermo del Toro's "Crimson Peak," and the Hank Williams biopic "I Saw the Light." He also starred in "Kong: Skull Island."

In 2016, he starred in the British miniseries "The Night Manager." He was nominated for an Emmy and won a Golden Globe for his performance. He also has a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the play "Betrayal."

In regards to the MCU, Hiddleston's Loki was so beloved that even after he was killed on-screen, those at Marvel found a way to bring him back for his own show, " Loki ," which was announced as the first MCU series to receive a second season. He also played the god of mischief in three episodes of "What If...?"

Currently, Hiddleston is awaiting the premiere of the Apple TV+ series "The Essex Serpent" alongside Claire Danes, which is set to drop on May 13.

The 41-year-old has 11.3 million Instagram followers and 4.3 million Twitter followers .

Don Cheadle attends the photo call for "Iron Man 2" on April 23, 2010. Michael Buckner/WireImage/Getty Images

Don Cheadle received an Emmy nomination for his brief role as James "Rhodey" Rhodes in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," but his first real starring MCU role will be the upcoming "Armor Wars."

Cheadle is yet another highly successful actor who then stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in this case, he was cast as Iron Man's best friend War Machine, aka Rhodey, in "Iron Man 2" in 2010 to replace Terrence Howard from the first film.

Since then, he played iconic jazz musician Miles Davis in the 2015 biopic "Miles Ahead," starred in Steven Soderbergh's 2021 HBO Max film "No Sudden Move," and played the villain in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

He's also been successful on TV. He starred in the Showtime series "House of Lies" from 2010 to 2016, voiced Donald Duck in "DuckTales," starred in another Showtime series, "Black Monday" from 2019 to 2021 and was now is the narrator for the rebooted "Wonder Years." He also played Rhodey again in "What If...?" and had a voice role in another comics show, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical."

The 57-year-old received three Golden Globes noms for "House of Lies," winning one, and earned yet another nom for "Black Monday." He also received four consecutive Emmy nods for "House of Lies," two for "Black Monday," and, like we said, a nod for "TFATWS." Plus, he has a Grammy for the "Miles Ahead" soundtrack.

His future projects include "Armor Wars" and another MCU series, "Secret Invasion," and Noah Baumbach's next film, " White Noise ," alongside Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver.

Cheadle has 965,000 followers on Instagram and 933,500 followers on Twitter .

Zoe Saldaña arrives at the premiere of "Guardians Of The Galaxy" on July 21, 2014. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña, who plays Gamora, is the second highest-grossing actress of all time, only behind one of her fellow MCU stars.

In addition to that impressive statistic, she's also the only actress to be in three of the five highest-grossing films ever made: "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Avengers: Infinity War."

But that's not all — Saldaña also played Uhura in the new "Star Trek" trilogy, which was also a huge success and rumored to have a fourth film on the way . Saldaña's also set to reprise her roles in the long-awaited "Avatar" sequels and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Saldaña's also lent her voice to "The Book of Life," "My Little Pony: The Movie," "Missing Link," "Vivo," and "Maya and the Three — all successful animated projects.

She also appeared in a few flops, like "Live by Night" and "Nina."

Saldaña, 43, has a busy few years coming up, in addition to "Vol. 3," "Avatar," and potentially "Star Trek." She's starring in a movie directed by her husband Marco Perego called " Keyhole Garden ," a Netflix series produced by Reese Witherspoon called " From Scratch ," and a dark adventure film on Netflix about pirates in the Caribbean called " The Bluff ." Notably, she's the star of all of them.

Saldaña also starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in his latest Netflix film "The Adam Project," which is t he fourth most-viewed film in the streamer's history.

Additionally, she's part of the ensemble cast of David O. Russell's next film "Amsterdam," along with Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington.

She has 8.8 million Instagram followers and 1.3 million Twitter followers.

Benedict Cumberbatch in front of the "Doctor Strange"-inspired 3D Art at a fan screening on October 24, 2016. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange looks like he's going to be one of the big players of the MCU's Phase 4.

Cumberbatch, 45, began playing Dr. Stephen Strange in 2016. After that, he concluded his critically lauded performance as Sherlock Holmes on the BBC, which won him an Emmy and made him forever more an Internet Boyfriend.

Also in 2017, he played Thomas Edison in the film "The Current War" and starred in the TV film "The Child in Time." The following year, he received Golden Globe and Emmy nominations and won a BAFTA for the miniseries "Patrick Melrose," and he voiced the titular role in the animated reboot of "The Grinch." He also had a voice role in "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" as Shere Khan.

In 2019, he had a small role in best picture nominee "1917," and he was in "The Mauritanian" in 2020.

Cumberbatch's most recent projects are equally as prestigious. He co-starred in " The Electrical Life of Louis Wain " with Claire Foy, and with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in " The Power of the Dog " — all three of them earned Oscar nominations for their performance in the Jane Campion film.

He was also pegged as the lead in Netflix's remake of " The 39 Steps ," and in Wes Anderson's film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" as the titular Henry.

And, of course, he's reprising his role as Strange in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," after his most recent appearances in "Spider-Man: No Way Home ( the highest-grossing film of 2021 ) and "What If...?"

Chris Evans attends the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" on March 20, 2014. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Chris Evans' performance as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, was one of the mainstays of the MCU for almost a decade.

Sure, Evans' performance as Steve was beloved, and we were all very sad to see him go — though, is he really gone? — but outside of the MCU, his acting career has been touch and go .

Right after " Captain America: First Avenger ," he continued appearing in dumb rom-coms like "What's Your Number?" and "Playing It Cool." He also made his directorial debut in 2014 with "Before We Go," which had middling reviews , as did his 2019 film "The Red Sea Diving Resort."

It hasn't all been bad, as he appeared in Bong Joon-ho's English-language debut, "Snowpiercer," in 2013, "Gifted" in 2017, and "Knives Out" in 2019. He also starred in the Apple TV+ series " Defending Jacob " in 2020. He received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance in "Lobby Hero."

Outside of acting, Evans, 40, co-founded A Starting Point , which is "a video-based civic engagement platform" where people can hear from elected officials from both parties regarding various issues.

Coming up, Evans is: voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's "Lightyear"; co-starring with Ryan Gosling in Netflix's" " The Gray Man "; taking on the role of Gene Kelly in an upcoming biopic; and was cast in the Apple movie "Ghosted" alongside fellow Avenger Scarlett Johansson.

Evans has 15.1 million followers on Instagram and 15.5 million followers on Twitter .

Tom Holland poses during the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" event on June 6, 2017. Ore Huiying/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Tom Holland, aka Spider-Man, is going to be one of his generation's biggest movie stars.

Ever since swinging his way into the MCU during " Captain America: Civil War ," Holland has solidified himself as someone Hollywood is going to take big swings on . He had a supporting role in "The Lost City of Z," a financial disappointment but a critical hit.

He then voiced roles in "Spies in Disguise," "Onward," and "Dolittle." Holland has also been experimenting with more dramatic roles in films like Netflix's "The Devil All the Time," "Chaos Walking," and Apple TV+'s " Cherry ." He's returning to Apple TV+ for the anthology series " The Crowded Room ."

Holland, 25, has more on the way, too. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was easily the most anticipated Marvel movie since "Endgame," and lived up to the hype, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2021 and is the third highest-grossing MCU film of all time.

He also has taken on another franchise — one solely focused on him — as Nathan Drake in "Uncharted," which is based on the long-running video game series. It's currently the fourth highest-grossing film of 2022.

Holland is also set to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

Plus, his lip-sync of "Umbrella" goes viral every time it reappears on the internet and his relationship with Zendaya is universally beloved .

Holland has 66 million followers on Instagram and 7.3 million followers on Twitter .

Paul Rudd attends the premiere for "Ant-Man And The Wasp" in 2018. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

No one thought "Ant-Man" was going to be great — its surprising success has everything to do with Paul Rudd.

Rudd, who has been playing Scott Lang, aka " Ant-Man ," since 2015, was already an A-lister when he joined the MCU due to roles in films like "Clueless," "Romeo + Juliet," "Anchorman," "Knocked Up," "I Love You, Man," "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" ... the list goes on.

Since "Ant-Man," he's continued to appear in films with smaller budgets like "The Fundamentals of Caring," "The Catcher Was a Spy," "Ideal Home," and "Mute." He also appeared in the "Between Two Ferns" movie.

Rudd's also been successful on TV, starring in two seasons of the "Wet Hot American Summer" revival on Netflix and "Living with Yourself," which earned him a Golden Globe nomination .

Besides his iconic " Look at us " meme, Rudd, 53, doesn't have a social media presence, though the internet (and world) loves him and his ageless face — he's even our reigning Sexiest Man Alive.

Most recently, he starred in the latest "Ghostbusters" sequel, " Ghostbusters: Afterlife ," which is now officially getting a sequel , and " The Shrink Next Door " on Apple TV+ with Will Ferrell, Casey Wilson, and Kathryn Hahn.

Plus, he has "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" coming up soon too, after reprising his role in "What If...?"

Mark Ruffalo attends a press conference for "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 5, 2018. Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo has secured two Oscar nominations, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe since he was cast as the Hulk.

You might not immediately think of Ruffalo as one of Marvel's biggest success stories, but he certainly is. Since he took over for Edward Norton in 2012's "The Avengers," he's managed to balance his MCU duties with prestige movies and TV , plus another blockbuster franchise.

In 2013, he starred in "Now You See Me," which received a sequel in 2016. In 2014, he secured his second career Oscar nomination for "Foxcatcher," and another in 2015 for "Spotlight." In 2019, he starred in and produced the legal drama "Dark Water," which also had Oscar buzz. He also received a Golden Globe nom in 2016 for "Infinitely Polar Bear."

Ruffalo, 54, has had equal success on the TV side of things. In 2014, he starred in and produced the HBO TV film "The Normal Heart," which garnered him an Emmy nod and a Golden Globe nod . He won the awards for producing the series.

In 2020, he once again starred in and produced a project for HBO, this time the miniseries "I Know This Much Is True," in which he played a set of twins. He went on to win the Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for his performance.

He also has a Grammy nomination under his belt for best spoken word album for reading the 2018 book "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In" by Bernie Sanders In fact, he's actually been nominated for an EGOT.

Most recently, he co-starred in director Shawn Levy's Netflix film " The Adam Project " with Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner. In 2022, he's appearing in Yorgos Lanthimos' follow-up to "The Favourite," " Poor Things. "

Ruffalo will next reprise his role as Bruce Banner in the Disney+ series "She-Hulk" after cameoing in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and appearing in two episodes of "What If...?"

He has 20.6 million Instagram followers and 7.9 million Twitter followers .

Chris Hemsworth attends the "Thor: The Dark World" premiere on January 26, 2014. Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth has been at the center of many big-budget films, including the "Thor" franchise.

Hemsworth was a relative unknown when he was cast as the god of thunder, and now he's a bona-fide A-lister and former People's Sexiest Man Alive .

Right after "Thor," he appeared in the meta horror film "The Cabin in the Woods," and a re-telling of "Snow White" called "Snow White and the Huntsman," in which he played the titular huntsman. It made almost $400 million . He also briefly appeared in 2013's "Star Trek Into Darkness" as the father of Chris Pine's Captain Kirk, a role he played in the 2009 film.

He reprised his role in the 2016 sequel, "The Huntsman: Winter's War," which was a flop. That year, he also appeared in the female reboot of "Ghostbusters," sadly, another flop . Hemsworth then starred in "Bad Times at the El Royale," which was another flop , but well-received by critics .

The 38-year-old got another chance at being at the center of an iconic franchise with 2019's "Men in Black: International," which was also a flop .

So, why is he so high? Because nothing seems to hurt his career, and because people still love him anyway. With "Thor: Love and Thunder," he's going to be the first MCU hero to get a fourth solo film. He was cast in the "Mad Max" prequel "Furiosa," his 2020 Netflix film "Extraction" is the most-viewed film in Netflix history and is already getting a sequel , and he's set to appear in the Netflix thriller "Spiderhead" this year.

Hemsworth also has 54.2 million followers on Instagram and 7.6 million followers on Twitter .

Chris Pratt attends the premiere of "Guardians Of The Galaxy" on July 21, 2014. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Chris Pratt might not be everyone's favorite Chris, but we'd argue he's the one with the most success after playing Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord.

Pratt was already beloved from his time on "Parks and Recreation" as the lovably dumb Andy Dwyer, which he finished after filming " Guardians of the Galaxy " in 2014.

The same year, he voiced Emmett in "The Lego Movie," which became a surprise phenomenon. The year after, he played Owen, one of the co-leads of "Jurassic World." The film has grossed $1.6 billion to date .

He then appeared in "The Magnificent Seven," a semi-successful western, in 2016 alongside Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, and "Passengers" with Jennifer Lawrence, which was also a modest box-office success .

He reprised three of his roles for sequels recently, voicing Emmett again in 2019's "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," playing Owen in 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," and, of course, playing Star-Lord in "Infinity War" and "Endgame."

In 2020, he costarred with Tom Holland in Pixar's " Onward ." Last year, he starred in the Prime Video sci-fi film "The Tomorrow War," which already has a sequel in development .

Overall, he's earned Critics' Choice Award nominations for "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Jurassic World," and "Onward."

In addition to that, the 42-year-old will once again play Owen in "Jurassic World: Dominion," and he will play Star-Lord in "Vol. 3" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." Pratt is also currently filming the series " The Terminal List" with Taylor Kitsch and Constance Wu.

Perhaps controversially, Pratt will also voice Mario in the upcoming animated film based on the video game character and Garfield in another animated movie based on the fat cat.

Pratt has 35.7 million Instagram followers and 8 million Twitter followers .

Bradley Cooper attends the premiere of "Guardians Of The Galaxy" on July 21, 2014. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper is so good at voicing Rocket the Raccoon that you might forget it's him sometimes.

The same year that Cooper began playing Rocket, a cybernetically enhanced raccoon who just wants a family, he earned an Oscar nomination for "American Hustle" — and it's been pretty good for him ever since, with some missteps like "Serena," "Burnt," and "Aloha."

He produced and starred in "American Sniper" the same year as " Guardians of the Galaxy ," earning him another Oscar nom . In 2016, he appeared in "War Dogs," which he also produced.

In addition to his other MCU appearances, Cooper co-wrote, directed, and starred in the 2018 remake of " A Star Is Born ," which was a critical and commercial success — and a pop culture phenomenon — that earned Cooper praise for his acting, singing, and directing. He even won two Grammys and had a song top the Billboard Hot 100 ("Shallow"), and was nominated for yet another Oscar.

Cooper also received Oscar nominations for producing "Joker" and "Nightmare Alley." He also received Oscar buzz for his roles in "Nightmare Alley" and "Licorice Pizza," but was snubbed.

Up next for the 47-year-old is "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Vol. 3," and a musical Leonard Bernstein biopic that he will direct, star in, and co-write on Netflix.

Scarlett Johansson attends the "Avengers Endgame" photo-call on April 11, 2019. Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson, star of "Black Widow," is both the highest-grossing actress in the world and the highest-paid.

It took over 10 years, but Johansson's Natasha Romanoff finally got her own solo movie in 2021 with " Black Widow ." But ever since her debut in 2010's "Iron Man 2," her career has only skyrocketed, including a Tony win that year for "A View from the Bridge."

She had an important voice role in Spike Jonze's "Her," appeared in films like "Chef," "Lucy," "The Jungle Book," "Hail, Caesar!," "Ghost in the Shell," "Rough Night," and "Isle of Dogs," all over the last decade.

Most impressively, she received the rare double Oscar nominations for two of her 2019 movies: best supporting actress for "Jojo Rabbit" and best actress for "Marriage Story."

Recently, the 37-year-old reprised her role as the voice of Ash in "Sing 2," which was the highest-grossing animated film of the pandemic , and is filming Wes Anderson's next project , "Asteroid City." And, like we said earlier, she's reuniting with Chris Evans for "Ghosted."

Vin Diesel attends the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" on July 24, 2014. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

You might be surprised to find Vin Diesel all the way up here, but when you think about how he's not even best known for playing Groot in the MCU, his high placement is undeniable.

" Guardians of the Galaxy " and the MCU not being an actor's biggest franchise is an impressive, almost impossible feat — but Diesel's done it.

Obviously, he's best known for playing Dominic Toretto , an indestructible hero in his own right, in the " Fast and Furious " movies, which have made billions of dollars at the box office ( $6.6 billion to be exact ). Diesel actually almost single-handedly brought the franchise back to life with 2009's "Fast & Furious."

The year after he began playing Groot, he starred in "Furious 7," which was the third highest-grossing film of 2015 and made $1.5 billion. He continues to star in these films today, with "F9," which made $721 million and is the fifth highest-grossing film of 2021 , so far.

But that's not even his only franchise — Diesel also reprised his role as Xander Cage in 2017's "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" and is looking to reprise his role as Riddick in a fourth "Chronicles of Riddick" film, "Riddick 4: Furya." In 2020, he began starring in yet another potential franchise, "Bloodshot," which is already getting a sequel.

Diesel will continue to play Groot in "Vol. 3" and "Thor: Love and Thunder," and he is potentially voicing the character for a series of Disney+ shorts called "I Am Groot." He'll also continue to play Toretto in "Fast X" and "Fast 11." Plus, Diesel has an unknown role in "Avatar 2" coming up, adding yet another mega-franchise to his résumé.

The 54-year-old has 79.5 million Instagram followers .

Robert Downey Jr. attends Marvel Studios' "Iron Man 3" panel during San Diego Comic-Con on July 14, 2012. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Could it be anyone else in the No. 1 spot? Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as Tony Stark is the reason we have the MCU at all.

It's a fascinating question straight out of an episode of " What If...? ": What if Paramount hadn't cast Downey in "Iron Man"?

We likely wouldn't have the absolute behemoth of a cinematic universe that we have today, and many of these actor's careers wouldn't have been irrevocably changed by playing a superhero.

The "Iron Man" franchise had the first solo film to crack $1 billion at the box office ("Iron Man 3"), and it was the first completed trilogy of the MCU, though Downey would continue to appear until 2019's "Endgame," which was essentially a love letter to his character.

He's used his clout to become a solid producer in Hollywood through his company Team Downey , which has been behind "Perry Mason," "Dolittle," "Sweet Tooth," and other upcoming projects.

His acting career has benefited , too. He played Sherlock Holmes in two films, with a third on the way, and won a Golden Globe for the first film. He snagged an Oscar nom and Golden Globe nom for his performance in "Tropic Thunder."

Now, he's set to star in the HBO series " The Sympathizer ," will appear in Christopher Nolan's next film "Oppenheimer," and will reunite with "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" and "Iron Man 3" director Shane Black for the film "Play Dirty."

Downey, 57, has also become something of a Tony Stark himself, founding The Footprint Coalition , which "invests in high-growth, sustainability-focused companies," "makes charitable grants to non-profits that advance the adoption of environmental technology," and "entertains, informs, and mobilizes the public with original and curated content."

Currently, he has 52.3 million followers on Instagram and 17.3 million followers on Twitter .