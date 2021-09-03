One Dead, Two Injured, Hit-And-Run Suspect At Large Following Horrific San Jose Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The driver accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 285 near Conifer has died, Colorado State Patrol said Saturday. They say the 36-year-old driver died on Friday afternoon. (credit: CBS) The crash occurred on Thursday when CSP says the driver of a red Dodge Ram tried to illegally pass another vehicle when they crashed head-on into a black pickup truck. Diana Snell, a 55-year-old woman from Englewood and her 2-year-old granddaughter Jordan Snell, were in the truck and died in the crash. They were riding with two others in the black truck; those two victims were hospitalized. (credit: CBS) None of the adults in the black truck were wearing seatbelts, but the child was in a child safety seat. (credit: CBS) CSP says a passenger in the red truck was also hospitalized with serious injuries. Speed and alcohol were considered factors in the crash.