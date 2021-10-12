Skip the trip to the store and get discounted wine delivered right to your doorstep

Photo credit Splash Wines

There's nothing quite as overwhelming as standing in the wine aisle at the market, trying to decide what bottle to throw in your cart. From reasonably-priced cabernets to pricey pinot grigios, it's hard to tell which ones will taste the best and which ones are a complete waste of money.

If you love wine and want to spend more time drinking it than thinking about what kind to get, give yourself a break and indulge in this Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle. For less than $5 bucks a pop, this wine bottle bundle is an incredible value, packed with 15 mouth-watering, ideal summertime blends, all carefully picked by wine experts. And the best part? They all get delivered right to your door, no stressful grocery store trips necessary.

Photo credit Splash Wines

This best-selling summer wine bundle is the perfect way to close out the season, full of rich, delicious blends from some of the best vineyards around. Whether you need a last-minute bottle for gifting, have an impending dinner party on your hands, or simply need a big glass after a long day at work, having a high-quality wine arsenal at your fingertips at all times really comes in handy.

Unlike other wine delivery services out there, Splash Wines always provides its customers with top-tier bottles that no one can get enough of. It's no wonder the company has earned an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot with over 20,000 reviews! From the fast delivery times to the vast selection of available wines, Splash Wines is quickly becoming a go-to for wine-lovers everywhere.

If you're feeling a little weird about the whole delivery process, there's nothing to be nervous about. Splash Wines makes ordering your bottles easy: simply enter this deal's voucher code when prompted on the site, and choose either a mix of red and white, all-red or all-white bundles. Then just sit back, and wait for your wine package to arrive!

If you love wine, don't miss out on this incredible discount and snag 15 bottles in the Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle for just $65 bucks — that's under $4.50 per bottle!

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.