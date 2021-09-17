CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

DocuSign (DOCU) Beats Q2 and Outlook Views, Analysts Positive and Raise Numbers

 6 days ago

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported better-than-expected Q2 results and guidance. DOCU reported Q2 EPS of $0.47 to top the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $511.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $487.5 million.

#Docusign#Outlook Views#Streetinsider Premium#Covid#Fy21#Nrr
MarketWatch

Brink's stock sinks toward 10-month low after revenue outlook cut

Shares of Brink's Co. dropped 2.5% toward a 10-month low in morning trading Thursday, putting them on track for a six-straight loss, after the secure cash logistics and management company cut its 2021 revenue outlook, citing the continued negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic overseas and labor shortages and inflationary pressures in the U.S. The company now expects 2021 revenue of $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion, down from the guidance range provided in July of $4.20 billion to $4.60 billion, and below the current FactSet consensus of $4.34 billion. The company expects third-quarter revenue of $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.12 billion, and sees fourth-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion, compared with expectations of $1.19 billion. The company said it has increased selling prices in the U.S., which it expects when fully implemented to offset wage increases. The stock has slumped 16.2% oer the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.3%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Darden (DRI) Stock Up on Q1 Earnings Beat & Upbeat View

DRI - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line beat the consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter and the top line outpaced the same for the third consecutive quarter. Moreover, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The company also raised its 2022 outlook. Following the robust results and an upbeat view, the company’s shares moved up 3.8% in pre-market trading session.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Freshworks raised expected pricing of IPO, boosting possible valuation to up to $9.6 billion

Freshworks Inc. said Monday that the expected pricing of its initial public offering has increased, to between $32 and $34 a share from between $28 and $32 a share. The company is still looking to offer 28.5 million shares in the IPO, so the what the company is expected to raise has increased to up to $969.0 million from up to $912.0 million. The total number of shares outstanding after the IPO remains 281.43 million shares, so the company's expected valuation increases to up to $9.57 billion from $9.01 billion with the expected pricing increase. The California-based customer experience and IT service management software company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 4.7%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Skillsoft (SKIL) Gains Following Strong Q2 Results and Raised Full-Year Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) shares were trading 5% higher after-hours following the company’s reported Q2 results, with total bookings growing 18% and Percipio Bookings growing 47%, which highlights new product momentum and successful platform migration.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Macy's (M) Tops Q2 EPS by $1.16, Guidance Beats

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Macy's (NYSE: M) reported Q2 EPS of $1.29, $1.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.65 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) Gains Following 'Another Stellar Performance,' Analysts Raise PTs

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are up about 3% in pre-market Friday after the company delivered better-than-expected FQ4 earnings. ZS said it made a profit of $0.14 per share...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ChargePoint (CHPT) Surges 15% on Beat-and-raise, Analysts Upbeat but Lower PTs

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are trading over 16% higher after the company delivered a beat-and-raise quarter. Chargepoint reported a Q2 net loss of $40.4 million. Revenue for the...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Traeger (COOK) Plunges on High Costs, Analysts Remain Positive

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Traeger (NYSE: COOK) are down almost 10% in pre-open after the company presented its Q2 results. Traeger reported Q2 EPS of negative $0.05, versus $0.17 reported last year. Revenue for...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenue Beats

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $70 million versus the consensus estimate of $67.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

ABM Industries (ABM) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Ups View

ABM - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at 90 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by 12.5% and increasing 20% year over year. The bottom line benefited from higher revenues, favorable mix, labor efficiencies and lower interest expenses. Increase in higher margin virus protection services as well as efficient management of direct labor and lower bad debt expense acted as additional positives. These were, however, partially offset by rise in corporate expenses (due to planned investments in information technology and higher personnel costs).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Q2 Revenues Beat, Guides Above Views

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.38), versus the consensus of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $45.8 million, versus the consensus of $40.4 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

