The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago

Costco is known for always having great deals on everything from bulk household items to food to appliances. But every month, Costco releases a new batch of deals that allow Costco members to save even more on its already low prices.

GOBankingRates scoured the September 2021 Costco Coupon Book to find the best deals of the month, which include hundreds of dollars off laptops, furniture and more. These deals are available for Costco members to shop from Sept. 1-26 -- so shop ASAP to make sure you don't miss out on these deep discounts.

Last updated: Sept. 2, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21

T-Mobile subscribers (or those who switch to T-Mobile) can score a $400 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB smartphone. This deal is available in the warehouse only, and there is a limit of five phones per customer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0bAX_0blYKx1i00

Apple iPad Air 64GB

This month, Costco members can get $70 off the 4th Gen Apple iPad Air 64GB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0BO6_0blYKx1i00

Dell XPS 13.4" Touchscreen Intel Evo Platform Laptop

This touchscreen laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor and a full HD display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3JR9_0blYKx1i00

Positano 3-Piece Leather Living Room Set

Save $900 on this three-piece living room set, which features a sofa, loveseat and chair. The set is available in brown and gray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wdpbt_0blYKx1i00

Sealy Response Premium Ridge Crest 14" Mattress

  • Regular price: $799.99 (for queen size)
  • Sale price: $624.99

With a $175 discount available, now may be the perfect time to upgrade your mattress. This Sealy mattress is available in both firm and plush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcDnu_0blYKx1i00

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus With 12 Months Ring Protect

You can save $50 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPHvr_0blYKx1i00

LG 75" 4K UHD LED LCD TV

This LG TV features an α7 Gen 3 processor 4K, native 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos Audio, as well as a Magic Remote. A comparable television is for sale on LG's site for $1,699.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTPBf_0blYKx1i00

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Digital AirFry Oven

This Ninja oven can air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast and dehydrate. Plus, it flips up and away for easy storage.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The 8 Best Deals From Costco's September Coupon Book

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
mspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 gets better with the latest firmware update

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is the company’s one of most affordable earbuds that you can buy right now. The Buds 2 offers a range of useful features that are usually found in flagship-tier earbuds. And with the arrival of the latest firmware update, the Galaxy Buds 2 gets even better.
ELECTRONICS
