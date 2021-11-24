Festival Friday with Roz Varon

It's only Wednesday, but because of the holiday, Festival Friday is early this week.

On Thursday, the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off on State Street at 8 a.m.

You can find the floats, balloons and performers from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street.

There's a new holiday attraction at Navy Pier called "Light Up the Lake."

It includes some of the attractions from Winter WonderFest, like ice skating and the kiddie train rides.

And, of course, you can visit Santa!

It opens Friday and runs through Jan. 2.

Hanukkah is early this year, starting on Sunday!

JCC Chicago's Eight Nights of Hanukkah has family fun planned for each night, including a holiday film festival and a drive-up concert.

And on the eighth night next Sunday, there's a celebration at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville.

And the Salt Creek Ballet's "The Nutcracker" is back live on stage Saturday and Sunday at the Hinsdale Central auditorium.

The production features 80 dancers, including ABC7 Chicago's own Judy Hsu's daughter, Samantha!