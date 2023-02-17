Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Festival Friday with Roz Varon

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tJWY_0blXYSV400

Time now for Festival Friday. we start with outdoor winter fun!

We're not quite done with the season yet, so you can still take advantage of the Chicago Park District's Polar Adventure Days! The last one of the season is Saturday afternoon, from noon to three at Northerly Island. You can see Siberian husky sled demonstrations, learn about birds of prey, create art and enjoy storytelling with hot cocoa! Admission is free. it takes place whether or not there's snow!

Here's a pretty cool way to take the chill out of winter. check out the new, Lost Reef lounge in Lakeview! There are eight saltwater fish tanks with all kinds of exotic fish and coral. Add to that, creative cocktails and small bites for a tranquil experience!

The Chinese American Museum of Chicago will host a screening Saturday afternoon of "The Six." It will be followed by a Q and A with the co-creator. The documentary tells the story of six Chinese men who survived the sinking of the Titanic in 19-12, but were expelled from the country - their stories never told.

For the first time we discover the men's stories of survival and dignity.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
ABC7's Tre Ward competing in Dancing with Chicago Celebrities
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
ABC7 Chicago says farewell as Meteorologist Phil Schwarz retires
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago baker wins 'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' on Amazon Prime
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Women entrepreneurs kick off Women's History Month at Let's Talk bash in River North
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
BUILD Chicago celebrates opening of new center in Austin
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago to kick off St. Patrick's Day celebrations with charity party
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Oscar Lawton Wilkerson Jr., the last known surviving Tuskegee airman in Chicago area, dies
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast for Friday, with potential for more snow
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast to bring heavy snow to NW Indiana, south suburbs: LIVE
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Community meeting held to discuss the revitalization of LaSalle Street in Chicago's Loop
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Greektown preparing to celebrate Greek Independence Day with parade, restaurant week
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Local nonprofit reveals dream bedroom for Hinsdale child with cancer
Hinsdale, IL3 days ago
Men from Naperville, Riverside charged in Ohio cryptocurrency scheme after Lisle company raided
Naperville, IL8 hours ago
Pandemic-era SNAP benefits expire, leaving families scrambling to put food on table
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago's 'most concerned citizen' to continue role as '51st Alderman' at City Hall
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago elections 2023: City Council poised for big changes with multiple races up for grabs
Chicago, IL1 day ago
At least 2 EF-0 tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville, National Weather Service says
Naperville, IL3 days ago
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold on Chicago's North Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Evanston Dog Beach to open for season this week; valid passes required
Evanston, IL4 days ago
Chicago students pick up lifelong lessons while serving as election judges
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Woman gives birth in HS parking lot after not making it to hospital: Palatine Fire Department
Palatine, IL16 hours ago
Family marks 2 years since pregnant mother disappeared after dropping daughter off at school
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago firefighters battle fire in NW Side laundromat
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg, wife to open bio-medical research facility in Chicago to study inflammation
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
O'Hare Airport rideshare changes for Terminal 5 take effect
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Mayoral election Chicago: Candidates vie for undecided voters in final push
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Whitney Young 8th-grader wins CPS spelling bee, advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Chicago violence: Man accused of sucker punching 91-year-old in Chinatown found guilty
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Man charged with murder of former Chicago baseball player shot, killed at college in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Ed Burke's reign ends as 14th Ward elects Jeylú Gutiérrez 1st new alderman in 54 years
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy