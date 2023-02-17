Festival Friday with Roz Varon

Time now for Festival Friday. we start with outdoor winter fun!

We're not quite done with the season yet, so you can still take advantage of the Chicago Park District's Polar Adventure Days! The last one of the season is Saturday afternoon, from noon to three at Northerly Island. You can see Siberian husky sled demonstrations, learn about birds of prey, create art and enjoy storytelling with hot cocoa! Admission is free. it takes place whether or not there's snow!

Here's a pretty cool way to take the chill out of winter. check out the new, Lost Reef lounge in Lakeview! There are eight saltwater fish tanks with all kinds of exotic fish and coral. Add to that, creative cocktails and small bites for a tranquil experience!

The Chinese American Museum of Chicago will host a screening Saturday afternoon of "The Six." It will be followed by a Q and A with the co-creator. The documentary tells the story of six Chinese men who survived the sinking of the Titanic in 19-12, but were expelled from the country - their stories never told.

For the first time we discover the men's stories of survival and dignity.