Harris County residents can apply starting today for $1,500 in COVID-19 relief
If you live in Harris County and still need financial relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you have another opportunity to apply for a one-time $1,500 payment. Harris County is partnering with Catholic Charities to provide another $30 million in funding to help people recover. That doubles the original amount to $60 million. The money is now expected to help 40,000 eligible households. This comes after the county offered the same type of assistance in August. Starting today, you can apply for this round of relief. The application window will stay open until Sept. 12. Note that if you already applied, your application is still available for consideration. There is no need to apply again. The money can be used to pay for emergency expenses, such as health care, rent or mortgage, utilities, food, internet, transportation, child care and other past due expenses. All of the following information can also be found on harriscountyrelief.org .
Who's eligible?
- Households within Harris County
- You must be 18 or older to apply or be an emancipated minor
- Demonstrate economic hardship incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Must have at least one member in the household enrolled in a public assistance program, or total household income at or below 60% of the HUD Area Median Family Income.
Who distributes the money and how?Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston administers the money. The non-profit is responsible for reviewing applications, verifying eligibility and processing payment. Applicants will be selected at random using a statistical method that ensures fairness. They will not be chosen on a first-come, first-served, basis. There is also no guarantee you will receive help after you apply. Catholic Charities will process payment for those who are approved by Dec. 30. If approved, you can receive the money by bank transfer or certified mail. If you are not selected, check this resource page for other ways to get help.
How do I apply?Go ahead and gather your documents so that you're prepared. Remember, the application window is open from Sept. 8 - Sept. 12. You'll be asked to give the following information:
- Name
- Contact information
- Address
- Number of people in your household
- Public benefits programs that apply to you OR an estimate of monthly household income and sources and proof of household income
