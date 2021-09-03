NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerated Data Science Teaching Kit

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anyone who would like to learn more about teaching deep learning should definitely check out the new Accelerated Data Science Teaching Kit released by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute this week. The teaching kit has been co-developed with Professor Polo Chau from Georgia Institute of Technology and Professor Xishuang Dong from Prairie View A&M University.

