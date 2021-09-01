Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima County, WA

Woman Killed in Crash but Prosecutor Declines Charges

By Lance Tormey
katsfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver in a deadly crash in Yakima on May 24 will not be charged with a crime. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic released his decision in the case on Tuesday. In late May of this year 27-year-old Carollee Boss-Fisher was struck and killed as she was crossing Tieton Drive at 40th Avenue. Police say she was walking in the crosswalk when the driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound on Tieton hit her at a slow speed. Capt. Jay Seely says the driver, identified as Danny Van Wagoner was making a right turn onto 40th Avenue when Boss-Fisher was struck. Wagoner apparently didn't see Boss-Fisher crossing the street.

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rash#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Friends and fellow artists pay tribute to Michael K. Williams

(CNN) — Following Michael K. Williams' sudden passing, his friends, fellow actors and directors are paying tribute to the talented star. "The Wire" creator David Simon wrote in on Twitter that he was "gutted." Williams played Omar on the classic HBO series. "Michael was a fine man and a rare...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Human Rights Campaign ousts Alphonso David over Cuomo link

The Human Rights Campaign announced Monday the firing of its president, Alphonso David, after an independent investigation into his reported effort to assist New York's Andrew Cuomo during the former governor's sexual harassment scandal. The investigation started last month and tied to the probe by New York Attorney General Leticia...
LawPosted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy