Taraji P. Henson and Gabrielle Union are teaming up behind the camera for a brand-new project. According to Deadline, the two have signed on to produce Sorcerority, a feature film adaptation of Mikhail Sebastian and George Watson's graphic novel of the same name. The book follows Melanie, a young girl who follows in her late mother's footsteps by enrolling into a historically African-American coven and university of magic. There, she "discovers her enrollment into the school may not be entirely of her own choosing, but rather the calculated actions of a higher authority." Casting for the film has yet to be announced.