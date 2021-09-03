Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Internet Has 367.3 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Second Quarter of 2021

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeriSign, Inc., a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, announced that the second quarter of 2021 closed with 367.3 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 3.8 million domain name registrations, or 1.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.1,2 Domain name registrations have decreased by 2.8 million, or 0.7%, year over year.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domain Name#Domains#Internet#Verisign Inc#Marketing Technology News#Yext Inc#Verisign#Vinci Energies#Teamviewer Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering

The acquisition adds revolutionary advanced SEM technologies and expert engineers as the company continues its rapid expansion. Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced that it has acquired the Spanish company Agua3 Growth Engines, owner of the adtech technology platform Ad-machina. The acquisition adds a team of experts and its search engine campaign optimization platform, which is based on natural language generation to create advanced SEM (Search Engine Marketing) campaigns, to Making Science’s product portfolio.
Retailmartechseries.com

Retail and Hospitality Research Firm IHL Group Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Platform for Data and Research Reports

IHL Group, an advisory and research firm covering the global retail and hospitality sectors, has partnered with technology provider Content Catalyst, to launch an interactive platform for subscribers using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive. Marketing Technology News: NielsenIQ and Qualtrics Announce a New Partnership to Help Brands Drive Sustainable...
Technologymartechseries.com

Moviebook Showcases Full-Stack Solutions for Industrial Digital Transformation at CIDEE 2021 in Shijiazhuang, China

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is exhibiting a series of solutions which enable various industries including retail ecommerce and media to achieve automatic production, digital management, visually multi-dimensional and interactive presentations among others, at the 2021 China International Digital Economy Expo (CIDEE 2021) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei from September 6 to 8, 2021.
Softwaremartechseries.com

DearDoc Releases AI Chat Customer Analytics Dashboard

DearDoc, a cloud-based practice growth platform, has released a new customer analytics dashboard for their chatbot product. DearDoc, a cloud-based practice growth platform, has released a new customer analytics dashboard for their chatbot product. The new analytics application was built to allow customers to track real-time chatbot metrics like number of conversations, commonly asked questions, time spent on the chatbot, and much more.
Photographymartechseries.com

Numbers Protocol Leverage Blockchain To Create Photo NFTs With Authenticity

With modern advancements in smartphone and camera APP technology, it has become easier than ever to capture beautiful moments digitally. The introduction of NFTs to mainstream audiences in early 2021 made it possible for creators to monetize and transfer ownership of digital creations through leveraging blockchain technology. The pairing of NFTs and photo content just makes sense.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Tindeco Whitepaper: Scalable Customisation Is Disrupting the Investment Management Industry

Customised, highly automated investment solutions for all client segments will become more important in the coming years. Investment managers therefore need to focus on providing such solutions while keeping their costs under control: they must make the delivery of customised solutions scalable. A whitepaper co-authored by Tindeco examines the drivers, current challenges and future developments in “mass customisable” investment management.
Businessmartechseries.com

London-based Immersive Agency, The Department, Creates a Spectacular Projection Mapping Show for the BMW Group to Send Out a Strong Visual Statement for Sustainability, Circular Economy and Electric Mobility

– A symbol for dialogue with society – locally in Munich and digitally all over the world. This weekend The Department created a spectacular projection mapping show on the facade of BMW’s headquarters in Munich to kick off IAA Mobility 2021. Stunning colourful projections lit up the famous 99 metre-high four cylinder building with visionary messages about future mobility. The show will run for four days.
Technologymartechseries.com

Consumers across Asia Pacific Show Strong Preference for OTT Platforms; Consider Its Content as Premium Video: InMobi Report

On average, 46% of respondents across five countries preferred viewing content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, while 53% felt OTT platforms had the most immersive content. InMobi, world-leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies reaching billions of consumers around the globe, today released the findings of The OTT Premium Video Wave Consumer Study, Asia Pacific 2021. The report examines consumer preferences for OTT video platforms to other video platforms such as cable TV, long-form videos, and short-form videos, over the last year. It also unravels consumer perceptions of value, ad relevance, and willingness to pay for these platforms across India, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia.
Technologymartechseries.com

Sabio Group Unveils New Brand and Website To Mark Next Stage in its Evolution

Sabio Group has launched its new brand and corporate website as it prepares to cement its position at the forefront of the multi-billion-pound customer experience and contact centre technology industry. The leading CX tech and services provider unveiled details of its new modern re-brand today following an aggressive growth trajectory...
Technologymartechseries.com

PallyCon Adds a Powerful Anti-Piracy Solution to Trace Illegal Content Leak Sources on OTT Platforms

The anti-piracy solution tracks send red alerts and later eliminates illicit content from the pirated site. PallyCon, a global leader in Multi DRM and content protection service provider, announced the launch of a powerful Anti-piracy solution for the OTT platforms. The solution tracks and mines illegal content leakage and sends a red alert to the source of the illicit content generator.
Technologymartechseries.com

IBM Partner SPACETIME Release Intelligent Avatars Powered by IBM Watson

Auckland, New Zealand: IBM artificial intelligence partner SPACETIME today announced the release of a new “plug and play” avatar-based virtual assistant (chatbot). Powered by IBM is world-leading Watson artificial intelligence, the solution allows customers to select an avatar of their choice, ranging from simple animated cartoon characters right through to hyper-realistic digital humans. The company says avatars make chatbots far more engaging and helps companies represent their brand to customers better.
Internetmartechseries.com

Juniper Research: Mobile Messaging Leaderboard Reveals New Competitor Line-up

A study from Juniper Research has ranked Infobip as the leading service provider in the mobile messaging space. It employed Juniper Research’s new Competitor Leaderboard tool to assess each vendor’s capacity and capability, and their product positioning, including the size of their operations, financial performance and the sophistication of their messaging solutions.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

TrustVibes Announces Beta Testing of its Social App Infused With NFTs

The Blockchain Company promises creators the perfect tools to build their businesses. USTrustVibes Corp. has announced the beta test launch of their Social App, its groundbreaking TrustCircle and monetization tools. The TrustVibes Social app will be the first to utilize an advanced social media framework called TrustCircles to bring together creators and their fan communities. This creator centric model seeks to provide the ideal environment for creators of passion economy to build thriving businesses.
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

Enterprising criminals are selling direct access to cloud accounts

Lacework released its cloud threat report, unveiling the new techniques and avenues cybercriminals are infiltrating to profit from businesses. The rapid shift of applications and infrastructure to the cloud creates gaps in the security posture of organizations everywhere. This has increased the opportunities for cybercriminals to steal data, take advantage of an organization’s assets, and to gain illicit network access.
SoftwareItproportal

No-code success: An IoT platform provider’s view on citizen-developers

No-code is nothing new. You could argue that it’s been around since the 1980s, with the arrival of Microsoft Excel. Then, in 2003, we saw the democratization of web publishing and e-commerce with players like WordPress and Shopify, respectively. Over the intervening years, no-code and its close companion, low-code, have...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Ytel Announces New CPaaS Capabilities to the Zapier Marketplace

Ytel, Inc., a leading Communications Platform-as-s-Service (CPaaS) software company that drives client business engagement with customers, prospects, employees and vendors, has added new communications capabilities to the Zapier Marketplace. Marketing Technology News: 1000 Views At A Time – How Rebranded PubTok Plans To Revamp Marketing On TikTok. Ytel’s powerful Communications...
Businessmartechseries.com

Atos Completes the Acquisition of U.S. Business Intelligence firm Visual BI

Atos today announced it has completed the acquisition of Visual BI, one of the leading and fastest growing firms focusing exclusively on cloud data analytics and business intelligence in the U.S. Benefiting from Visual BI’s more than 180 employees with expertise in data analytics, consulting services and cloud partnerships, Atos...
Retailmartechseries.com

Top Five U.S. Bank Accelerates Hardware Order to Fast-Track Deployment of Intellicheck’s In-Branch Identity Verification Platform

A top five U.S. bank has accelerated its purchase of hardware through Intellicheck, Inc to advance the newest deployment of Intellicheck’s identity verification platform at bank branches nationwide. The third quarter delivery of the previously announced $1.3 million hardware sale, now positions the bank to use Intellicheck’s passport authentication capabilities in addition to its driver license authentication solutions.
Economymartechseries.com

Project Information Management Technology Leader Newforma Names Ripley PR Agency of Record

Pioneering collaboration and project delivery platform announces strategic partnership with top B2B construction tech agency. Newforma, the pioneer in construction and design project information management (PIM), has selected Ripley PR, the leading global public relations experts for B2B construction tech, to help further its mission to streamline workflows, facilitate real-time collaboration and empower teams to improve project delivery.
Worldmartechseries.com

Moviebook Showcases Full-Stack Technology Solutions for Digital Commerce at CIFTIS 2021 in Beijing

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is exhibiting its self-developed innovative products and solutions tailored for the development of digital commerce at the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS 2021) at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 7, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy