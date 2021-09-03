Internet Has 367.3 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Second Quarter of 2021

On average, 46% of respondents across five countries preferred viewing content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, while 53% felt OTT platforms had the most immersive content. InMobi, world-leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies reaching billions of consumers around the globe, today released the findings of The OTT Premium Video Wave Consumer Study, Asia Pacific 2021. The report examines consumer preferences for OTT video platforms to other video platforms such as cable TV, long-form videos, and short-form videos, over the last year. It also unravels consumer perceptions of value, ad relevance, and willingness to pay for these platforms across India, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia.