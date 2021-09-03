Internet Has 367.3 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Second Quarter of 2021
VeriSign, Inc., a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, announced that the second quarter of 2021 closed with 367.3 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 3.8 million domain name registrations, or 1.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.1,2 Domain name registrations have decreased by 2.8 million, or 0.7%, year over year.martechseries.com
Comments / 0