Sistas star Novi Brown is pretty low-key about her personal life, most especially about romance. It has made many curious about who Novi Brown is dating. But in 2020, she made her relationship Instagram official, and it sent her fans into a frenzy! Social media interest about who Novi Brown’s boyfriend, Malcolm J. Cook, is never seems to cease. He’s appeared on her Instagram only a few times since his debut. So, time and again, her fans want to know if they are still together. We reveal more about Malcolm Cook and his relationship with Novi Brown here.