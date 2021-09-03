Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, MA

Letter: Planting backyard trees this fall

Salem News
 4 days ago

I am up in the grey morning light, waiting for Tropical Storm Henri to arrive later. I wonder if it will cause another delay tomorrow for my landscaper to plant a backyard tree to replace the one that died at the head of the driveway and we had to take down this winter. So many things have been delayed by the weather this year. Our roofing and house painting job has been going on since May, halted by 19 days of rain in July and so many more 90-plus degree days than the summer usually brings.

www.salemnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Salem, MA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Planting#Native Plant#Shade Trees#Rain Is Falling#The Salem Tree Commission#The Salem Tree Manual#Century Tree#The Salem Tree Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy