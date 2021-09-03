Letter: Planting backyard trees this fall

I am up in the grey morning light, waiting for Tropical Storm Henri to arrive later. I wonder if it will cause another delay tomorrow for my landscaper to plant a backyard tree to replace the one that died at the head of the driveway and we had to take down this winter. So many things have been delayed by the weather this year. Our roofing and house painting job has been going on since May, halted by 19 days of rain in July and so many more 90-plus degree days than the summer usually brings.