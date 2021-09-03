Cancel
ABBA Reunites After 40 Years With New Album, 'Voyage'

By Editorial
Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBA members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have reunited for the first time in 40 years to drop their ninth studio album, Voyage. The Swedish pop group’s last record, The Visitors, released in November 1981. In 2018, the band got back together to work on their now-released single, “I Still Have Faith In You.” In addition, the quartet has dropped another track, “Don’t Shut Me Down,” which tells the story of a woman returning to her partner years after she left.

