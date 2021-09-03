Pinpoint Weather: Week concludes dry, mild; some showers enter forecast during holiday weekend
The workweek concludes with another beautiful day today!. Highs will be comparable to yesterday’s with generally sunny skies, though some afternoon clouds will be possible. We’ll continue the nice weather on Saturday with mostly sunny skies during the morning. Some clouds are expected to move in late in the day in the mountains ahead of our next chance for some showers possible on Sunday.www.wfxrtv.com
Comments / 0