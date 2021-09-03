Pinpoint Weather: Week concludes dry, mild; some showers enter forecast during holiday weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see another warm day. Today, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. The wind will originate out of the north to start the day, however, by the end of the day, it will shift out of the south only at 10 mph. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 66 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will warm up a little with a high of 96. By Wednesday, a weak upper-level cold front will pass through. Once this happens, it will drop our temps a couple of degrees. However, it will mainly just make the winds shift out of the north. The high on Wednesday will be 94. By Friday, the heat returns. Friday, we will have a high of 99 with generally sunny skies. Then this weekend we could see the triple digits return.