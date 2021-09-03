Cancel
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 30

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the harvest progress of French soft wheat and grain maize crop conditions, covering week 34 ending Aug. 30. Figures are percentages of the national crop area. WHEAT HARVEST PROGRESS Percent harvested Week 34 average in France 99 Week 33 2021 96 Week 35 2020 100 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 34 average in France 0 1 8 80 11 Week 33 2021 0 1 8 80 11 Week 35 2020 4 11 25 56 5 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

