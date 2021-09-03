TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 30

* Corn, soybeans stay weak as hurricane hits export facilities * Moderate crop weather also caps prices * Wheat steadies after four-session fall (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures hovered near multi-week lows on Thursday as the market assessed export disruption due to Hurricane Ida and prospects for the upcoming U.S. harvest. Wheat edged up, steadying after a four-session fall. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $5.21-1/4 a bushel by 1210 GMT. It earlier eased to $5.16-3/4, its weakest since July 12. CBOT soybeans were down 0.2% at $12.74-1/4 a bushel, close to a two-month low of $12.70 touched on Wednesday. Grain shippers on the U.S. Gulf Coast reported more damage from Ida to their terminals on Wednesday as Cargill Inc confirmed damage to a second facility, while power outages across southern Louisiana kept all others shuttered. "The market continues to explore how to work around stunted U.S. export capacity caused by Hurricane Ida," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Traders will also be looking at weekly U.S. export sales data later on Thursday for an indication of current demand. Corn and soybean prices have been further dampened by forecasts pointing to moderate weather for Midwest corn and soy crops, including rain in some dry northwestern zones, in the run-up to harvesting. Attention is also turning to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand estimates. The report is drawing added interest after the USDA said it would review corn and soybean acreage figures for the publication, a month earlier than usual. CBOT wheat ticked up 0.2% to $7.15-3/4 a bushel, steadying after a one-month low earlier in the session. Prices at 1210 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 715.75 1.50 0.21 640.50 11.75 CBOT corn 521.25 -1.50 -0.29 484.00 7.70 CBOT soy 1274.75 -3.00 -0.23 1311.00 -2.77 Paris wheat Dec 244.00 1.25 0.51 192.50 26.75 Paris maize Nov 217.25 -0.25 -0.11 219.00 -0.80 Paris rape Nov 566.25 2.00 0.35 418.25 35.39 WTI crude oil 68.82 0.23 0.34 48.52 41.84 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 0.08 1.2100 -2.09 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Steve Orlofsky)