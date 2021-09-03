Cancel
Agriculture

Kazakhstan grain harvest half complete at 6.3 mln T, ministry says

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

NUR-SULTAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Drought-hit Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest grain producer, has threshed 6.3 million tonnes of grains from more than 49% of its total sown area, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday. Kazakhstan said last month it expected its 2021 grain crop to fall by 24% year on...

#Kazakhstan#Mln#Drought#Grains#Reuters#The Agriculture Ministry
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China's live hog futures contract sees first completed delivery

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's live hog futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the country's first live-animal physical-delivery contract, saw its first physical delivery successfully completed, articles published on the exchange's website on Monday said. The delivery was done on Sept. 5 with a settlement price of 13,450 yuan...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's 2020/21 corn crop seen at below 82 mln tonnes - AgRural

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2020/21 total corn crop is now expected to reach 81.9 million tonnes, more than 20 million tonnes below last year's harvest, agriculture consultancy AgRural said on Monday, due to unfavourable weather conditions. AgRural had previously estimated the corn crop to reach 82.2 million...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on Russian supply concerns; soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Tuesday with prices climbing to a near one-week high on concerns over supplies from top exporter Russia. Soybeans eased, while corn ticked higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract was up 0.3% at...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's August soybean imports fall on flat demand

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell in August from the same month a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as low crushing margins and high international bean prices weighed on demand. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 9.49 million tonnes of the oilseed...
IndustryAgriculture Online

France's wine output set for 29% fall, farm ministry says

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France's wine output is expected to fall to 33.3 million hectolitres this year, down 29% and its lowest in decades after vineyards were hit by spring frost, France's farm ministry said on Tuesday. That would be 25% below the average of the past five years,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China meat imports drop 9% in August on low domestic prices

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China imported 758,000 tonnes of meat in August, down 8.9% from the corresponding month a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak domestic pork prices weighed on demand for imports. China has imported 6.69 million tonnes of meat for the first eight months...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India eyes Russian Arctic LNG deal: press

No deal has yet been agreed, but negotiations have started, India's energy minister says. Indian energy companies ONGC and Petronet LNG are mulling involvement in Novatek's second LNG development in Russia's far north, Arctic LNG-2, Interfax reported September 6. Following recent proposals from the majority owner Novatek, they are discussing both offtake and investment options in the follow-on project to the operational Yamal LNG project, the Russian agency said, citing an anonymous source.
AgriculturePhys.org

Two atypical cases of mad cow disease detected in Brazil

Two atypical cases of mad cow disease have been detected in Brazil, resulting in suspension of its exports of beef to China, the Agriculture Ministry said Saturday. That temporary step was taken under an existing bilateral protocol between the two countries although the ministry stressed that there was "no risk to human or animal health."
AgricultureAgriculture Online

German association sees rising sugar output this season

HAMBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Germany's refined sugar production from beets in the new 2021/22 season now starting is forecast to rise to some 4.38 million tonnes from 4.10 million tonnes last season, Germany's sugar industry association WVZ said in its first harvest forecast. German farmers have planted around 354,000...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices up for 8th week in a row as tax rises

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for the eighth consecutive week last week due to higher export tax, high domestic demand, lower 2021 crop output and a stronger rouble, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late September was $299.50 a tonne, free on board (FOB), at the end of last week, up $0.50 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat prices up by $3 to $301 per tonne, their highest in seven years. Barley fell by $2 to $260 per tonne. Sovecon cut its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat production by 800,000 tonnes to 75.4 million tonnes because of low spring wheat yields last week. Russia's wheat export tax, which Moscow sets on a weekly basis, will rise to $46.50 a tonne for Sept. 8-14, from $39.40 a week earlier. The price index on which the tax is based remains lower than the actual FOB price. "The index remains a big unpredictable variable for the prices ... It is impossible to calculate the future tax precisely at this stage," Sovecon said. Weather conditions remain good for sowing winter grains for the 2022 crop in Russia's south but it is too dry in the Volga region, Sovecon said. Volga could decrease its winter grains area this autumn, it said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 15,100 roubles/t -100 rbls class wheat, ($206.96) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 32,600 rbls/t -4,600 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 94,850 rbls/t -1,325 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,240/t -$50 oil (IKAR) - soybeans 49,400 rbls/t -700 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $615/t +$15 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 72.9600 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Agricultureneworleanssun.com

Brazil suspends beef exports to China

Sao Paulo [Brazil], September 5 (ANI): Brazil has suspended beef exports to China after confirming two cases of atypical mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants. The temporary suspension that took effect on Saturday was announced by Brazil's Department of Inspection of Products of Animal Origin (Dipoa). This ban was declared in compliance with bilateral health protocols signed between the two countries.
Agriculturekfgo.com

Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

PERAK, Malaysia/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine starts 2021 corn harvest

KYIV, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine, among the major global corn growers, has started the 2021 harvest, threshing the first 25,800 tonnes of the commodity, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said the yield averaged 5.99 tonnes per hectare. The ministry also said a total of 44.93 million...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil 2022 soy forward sales lag as only 36 mln tonnes committed -Safras

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers who will shortly begin planting their 2021/2022 soybeans have pre-sold about a quarter of their future crop, roughly half of sales commitments made at this time last year, agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday. Brazil's soybean forward sales correspond to...
Agriculturewkzo.com

U.S. Gulf Coast grain exports remain crippled by Ida as harvest nears

(Reuters) – Much of Louisiana Gulf Coast grain exporting capacity remained shuttered on Friday, as flooding and power outages from Hurricane Ida continue to cripple exports from the busiest U.S. grain shipping port, a state official said. Crop exporters are anxious for shipping to resume as autumn harvests and the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

French wheat quality survey confirms weak test weights

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Most of this year's rain-affected French soft wheat crop was failing to meet a usual milling standard, initial quality results published by farm office FranceAgriMer showed. For test weights, a key measure of wheat quality, only 39% of the crop was estimated to surpass the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy near multi-week lows as harvest, export disruption in focus

* Corn, soybeans stay weak as hurricane hits export facilities * Moderate crop weather also caps prices * Wheat steadies after four-session fall (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures hovered near multi-week lows on Thursday as the market assessed export disruption due to Hurricane Ida and prospects for the upcoming U.S. harvest. Wheat edged up, steadying after a four-session fall. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $5.21-1/4 a bushel by 1210 GMT. It earlier eased to $5.16-3/4, its weakest since July 12. CBOT soybeans were down 0.2% at $12.74-1/4 a bushel, close to a two-month low of $12.70 touched on Wednesday. Grain shippers on the U.S. Gulf Coast reported more damage from Ida to their terminals on Wednesday as Cargill Inc confirmed damage to a second facility, while power outages across southern Louisiana kept all others shuttered. "The market continues to explore how to work around stunted U.S. export capacity caused by Hurricane Ida," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Traders will also be looking at weekly U.S. export sales data later on Thursday for an indication of current demand. Corn and soybean prices have been further dampened by forecasts pointing to moderate weather for Midwest corn and soy crops, including rain in some dry northwestern zones, in the run-up to harvesting. Attention is also turning to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand estimates. The report is drawing added interest after the USDA said it would review corn and soybean acreage figures for the publication, a month earlier than usual. CBOT wheat ticked up 0.2% to $7.15-3/4 a bushel, steadying after a one-month low earlier in the session. Prices at 1210 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 715.75 1.50 0.21 640.50 11.75 CBOT corn 521.25 -1.50 -0.29 484.00 7.70 CBOT soy 1274.75 -3.00 -0.23 1311.00 -2.77 Paris wheat Dec 244.00 1.25 0.51 192.50 26.75 Paris maize Nov 217.25 -0.25 -0.11 219.00 -0.80 Paris rape Nov 566.25 2.00 0.35 418.25 35.39 WTI crude oil 68.82 0.23 0.34 48.52 41.84 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 0.08 1.2100 -2.09 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Steve Orlofsky)

