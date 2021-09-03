US draws 0-0 at El Salvador in World Cup qualifying opener

The Octagon is here! On Episode 59, we dive into the start of World Cup qualifying for the United States Men’s National Team, and we’re excited about the week to come!. First, we analyze the roster and where there could be some rotation for the USMNT. We have a legit goalkeeper competition, and the question will be who gets the start on Thursday against El Salvador, Sunday against Canada, and next Wednesday against Honduras. We also have a couple of guys on this roster that were not on the Nations League roster or the Gold Cup roster, Ricardo Pepi and Konrad de la Fuente. We’re excited about them as well. Finally, while Tim Weah had to withdraw from the roster due to an injury he suffered with Lille, Christian Pulisic has been cleared from his positive Covid-19 diagnosis and is in camp.