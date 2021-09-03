Cancel
US draws 0-0 at El Salvador in World Cup qualifying opener

By RONALD BLUM AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — American players and the entire U.S. soccer community waited 1,424 days for this moment. Neither a triumph nor another tumble, the night showed problems mixed among promise. “First reaction is disappointed,” defender Tim Ream said after a 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Thursday...

