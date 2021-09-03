Watch the strange encounter between Jake Gyllenhaal and a man dressed as one of his characters

"Listen carefully." Netflix has unveiled a very short teaser for their film The Guilty, a remake of a Danish thriller from a few years ago. This English-language remake (a pretty common trend for Hollywood these days) is directed by Antoine Fuqua, and stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the same role as Danish actor Jakob Cedergren in the original (watch the trailer for it here). The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. The film is premiering at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival and will be on Netflix in October soon after. The supporting cast includes a lot of major names, but no details on them yet - mainly because Gyllenhaal is the prominent actor in this. In the original film, aside from other call center people, the other main characters could only be heard as voices on the phone. I just hope this remake is as good as the original and doesn't water it down.