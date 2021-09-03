Cancel
Watch the strange encounter between Jake Gyllenhaal and a man dressed as one of his characters

marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

You don’t always have the chance to meet someone in disguise like you. And even less at the Venice Film Festival!. Jake Gyllenhaal had a fairly familiar encounter with a character while away from home. The Oscar nominee shared some images on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 1, which he...

Moviesthefashionistastories.com

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman at ''The Lost Daughter'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Following the photocall, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alba Rohrwacher & Olivia Colman attended the premiere of ''The Lost Daughter'' during the 78th Venice Film Festival yesterday evening(September 3rd). Dakota Johnson rocked a playful but sexy GUCCI cap sleeved column gown with Rosaline crystal details, over a tulle underlay embroidered with...
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Premiere 'Dune' at Venice Film Festival 2021

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are THE moment at the Dune premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The co-stars are really serving all of the looks while at the annual event. They were joined on the carpet by their co-stars Javier Bardem, Josh...
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Zendaya Looks Effortlessly Glam in Valentino Couture

Zendaya looks elegantly disheveled in her latest red-carpet look. The Euphoria actor opted for Valentino Couture while attending the Venice Film Festival to promote the world premiere of her sci-fi flick, Dune. She rocked an oversized black tuxedo jacket over a white maxi-length shirtdress. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a hip-high slit, and a pink satin tie looped at the midsection that ran the length of the dress.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jake Gyllenhaal Awkwardly Runs Into Man Dressed As Mysterio In Venice: Photo

Jake Gyllenhaal bumped into his doppelgänger while on a stroll in Venice during the city’s annual star-studded film festival. Who wore it better? That’s the vibe after a hilariously awkward run-in Jake Gyllenhaal had on Wednesday, September 1 during the 78th Venice Film Festival with a man dressed as one of his iconic, movie characters. The 40-year old actor snapped a couple photos of the man donning the full suit and armor of Mysterio, the supervillain Jake played in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, while he was cruising the canals. Fun Fact: Venice is actually the same location where Mysterio and Peter Parker meet for the first time in the Marvel blockbuster! What are the odds!
MoviesBirmingham Star

Maggie Gyllenhaal's film premieres at Venice Film Festival

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): American actor Jake Gyllenhaal was every inch the supportive brother as he attended the premiere of his sister Maggie's directorial debut 'The Lost Daughter' at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. As per People magazine, the famous sibling duo posed together on the red carpet...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Lost Daughter’ Is A Fantastic Feature Debut For Director Maggie Gyllenhaal [Venice Review]

With “The Lost Daughter,” director Maggie Gyllenhaal wears melancholy like a second skin. One of her generation’s most underrated actors, she moves through her films with a flicker of otherworldly woe; an organic ability that has routinely been informing the highlights of her filmography to date, from the erotically manic “Secretary,” to the gritty “Sherrybaby,” and more recently, the wistful thriller, “The Kindergarten Teacher.” In other words, Gyllenhaal has always possessed an auteurial sway over the films she was in, putting on them her signature ethereal stamp.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Beckett Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Of The Netflix Movie Before

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Imagine a relaxing international vacation with your significant other ruined by a horrifying accident before later discovering that you have somehow become a pawn in some mysterious political conspiracy. That is the premise of Beckett, a Netflix original from director Fernando Cito Filomarino, starring John David Washington in the title role of an ordinary man in an extraordinarily distressing situation during a seemingly normal visit to Greece. Outside of Washington and his romantic lead Alicia Vikander, there are a few other actors from the Beckett cast you may also recognize or will have the pleasure of discovering for the first time while watching the thriller. However, why don’t we begin by revisiting the career of our story’s hero first?
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Star Jake Gyllenhaal Set To Star In OBLIVION SONG Film Adaptation

While his status for Spider-Man: No Way Home remains uncertain, it appears as though Academy Award-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home; Nightcrawler; Prisoners) has found his next project. It's being reported that the actor signed on to star in and produce Oblivion Song, a live-action film adaptation of the Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici graphic novel of the same name.
MoviesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Netflix: ‘The Guilty’ Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller: Release Date, What We Know

So far, 2021 is turning out to be a great year for Netflix Original films, but The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is likely to be among the best. Meanwhile, the remake of the Danish crime-thriller is the Donnie Darko actor’s third Netflix Original film. To be honest, we can’t think of a bad movie starring this talented actor. Readers can find out more about this exciting film, including the cast, the plot and the release date below.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Teaser Trailer for 'The Guilty' Remake Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

"Listen carefully." Netflix has unveiled a very short teaser for their film The Guilty, a remake of a Danish thriller from a few years ago. This English-language remake (a pretty common trend for Hollywood these days) is directed by Antoine Fuqua, and stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the same role as Danish actor Jakob Cedergren in the original (watch the trailer for it here). The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. The film is premiering at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival and will be on Netflix in October soon after. The supporting cast includes a lot of major names, but no details on them yet - mainly because Gyllenhaal is the prominent actor in this. In the original film, aside from other call center people, the other main characters could only be heard as voices on the phone. I just hope this remake is as good as the original and doesn't water it down.
Moviesenstarz.com

'The Guilty' Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Terrifying 911 Scene

Jake Gyllenhaal gets involved in a terrifying 911 call for the crime-thriller movie "The Guilty." Gyllenhaal prepares to make his fans' hairs rise again by showing the dark story of his upcoming flick, "The Guilty." On Netflix's official YouTube channel, it dropped the 47-second trailer of "The Guilty" featuring Gyllenhaal...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Headline New Republic’s Oblivion Song Adaptation

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Headline New Republic’s Oblivion Song Adaptation. Two years ago, word broke that Robert Kirkman was teaming up with Universal Pictures on an adaptation of Oblivion Song, based on the comic he launched with artist Lorenzo De Felici in 2018. There have been virtually no updates on the status of the project since then. But now, it looks like the movie has changed hands to New Republic Pictures. And according to Variety, Jake Gyllenhaal has come aboard as the film’s star.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jake Gyllenhaal To Produce And Star In New Comic Book Movie

Jake Gyllenhaal may have sworn off blockbusters for close to a decade after his experience headlining Disney’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time in 2010, a movie that earned $336 million at the box office to become the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever at the time but still lost money due to a $200 million budget, but he’s slowly edging his way back into the big budget realm.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

The Guilty Trailer Remakes a Modern Classic with Jake Gyllenhaal on Netflix This Fall

An eerie new teaser trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal and Netflix's upcoming thriller The Guilty is sure to have the hairs standing up on the back of your neck as the Oscar nominated actor frantically tries to help a woman he believes has been kidnapped. While the trailer does not show much in terms of footage from the movie, it expertly sets the scene using nothing but dialogue, teasing the heart-racing experience to come...
Moviesmanofmany.com

Netflix Drop First Trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller ‘The Guilty’ and the Tension is Palpable

Netflix just dropped its first trailer for The Guilty, which is set to be available to watch from October 1, one week after its theatrical launch – a lucky break for us Aussies living in lockdown. The streaming giant purchased the movie for a cool AUD$30 million following the success of Gustav Möller’s Danish original in 2018. Jake Gyllenhaal will front a star-studded cast alongside director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), who has been given the keys to recreate the single-location thriller.

