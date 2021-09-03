Cancel
Shang-Chi: What do the two post-credit scenes mean and what is their connection to the MCU?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens today, Friday, September 3, 2021, in theaters around the world. After a long wait, the main Asian hero of Marvel Studios bursts onto the big screen to show that Phase 4, after Wandavision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki and Black Widow, faces its most mature and consolidated stage. How could it be otherwise in a MCU movie, there are post-credit scenes, in plural. A total of two scenes that take place during the credits and at the end of the credits. We tell you what they mean and what connection they will have with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

